Kate Middleton Makes a Quip About Her Singing Skills: 'My Children Probably Wouldn't Forgive Me'

Kate Middleton may have shown off her skills on the piano at last year's Christmas carol concert, but she has no plans of singing a solo any time soon!

While hosting her second annual holiday event at Westminster Abbey on Thursday, the Princess of Wales reportedly told performer Alfie Boe that her children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — are not exactly fans of her own singing abilities.

"On the piano, you can slightly hide away a bit more than you can do singing," she said, according to The Mirror. "Actually, my children probably wouldn't forgive me — I'm not sure whether they think I've got a particularly good singing voice. I'll have to have some lessons."

Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, made their debut at the carol concert this year, while their little brother, 4-year-old Prince Louis, appeared to have stayed home. They joined many other members of the royal family who came out to support the event, including King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

For her first Christmas carol concert last year, Kate surprised everyone by sitting down at the piano to accompany Tom Walker in his performance of "For Those Who Can't Be Here."

"I thought she absolutely smashed the performance; it's not easy to just jump behind a piano with a bunch of musicians you've never played with before and record live takes to camera, but she completely nailed it," Walker said.

According to a royal source, the idea for the performance came from Princess Kate herself. She learned the piano as a child and has taken "great comfort" in playing music throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Music was very important to the Duchess during the lockdowns," said the royal source. "She also recognizes the powerful way in which music brings people together — especially during difficult times. For these reasons, she was keen to be part of Tom's performance in this way."

Although Kate is refraining from making her children blush with her singing, she has previously revealed that even royal moms can embarrass their kids — she previously told schoolchildren that Prince George has called her soccer skills "rubbish."

During a video call with fellow parents amid coronavirus lockdowns, Kate opened up about taking on several new roles, including one that George, Charlotte and Louis were less than thrilled about.

"As parents, we have day-to-day elements of being a parent but, I suppose, during lockdown we've had to take on additional roles that others in our communities or in our lives would have helped us with," she said. "I've become a hairdresser this lockdown, much to my children's horror."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Earlier this week, Princess Kate and Prince William revealed this year's Christmas card, sharing a new photo of the family of five holding hands during a sunny outdoor stroll in Norfolk.

The sweet snap was taken by photographer Matt Porteous earlier this year. The family spends lots of time at their country home Anmer Hall, which is part of the royal family's Sandringham estate, and it's where Kate is said to feel most at home.

Following royal tradition, Kate, William and their three children are likely to spend Christmas Day at Sandringham. During her life, Queen Elizabeth would take the train from London to Norfolk in December to spend the holiday at the country residence. After exchanging gag gifts on Christmas Eve, the family heads out for church on December 25, followed by meeting members of the public and wishing them a happy holiday.