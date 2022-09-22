Kate Middleton Says Queen Elizabeth Was 'Looking Down on Us' When 5 Rainbows Appeared Over Balmoral

The Princess of Wales said the royal family felt the presence of the late monarch when five rainbows graced the sky above the Queen's beloved escape in the Scottish Highlands, where she died Sept. 8

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

Published on September 22, 2022 02:57 PM

Kate Middleton is sharing a personal moment following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

While meeting with volunteers and operational staff who helped organize the committal service for the Queen on Monday, the Princess of Wales, 40, said the royal family felt the late monarch's presence when five rainbows astonishingly appeared over Balmoral Castle the day after she died.

"In Scotland, how many rainbows turned up?" Prince William asked his wife at Windsor Guildhall on Thursday. "You hardly ever see rainbows up there, but there were five."

"Her Majesty was looking down on us," Princess Kate replied.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Prince of Wales (not pictured) and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit the Windsor Guildhall to thank volunteers and operational staff involved in her Majesty <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II's funeral on September 22, 2022 in Windsor, United Kingdom.
Ian Vogler-WPA Pool/Getty

Rainbows similarly broke through the crowds at two other historic U.K. landmarks in recent days. Shortly before Queen Elizabeth's death was announced on Sept. 8, a double rainbow broke through the clouds over Buckingham Palace. The day before her funeral, on Sept. 18, another rainbow ignited the sky over the Palace of Westminster, as the Queen's coffin was lying in state.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit the Windsor Guildhall to thank volunteers and operational staff involved in her Majesty <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II's funeral on September 22, 2022 in Windsor, United Kingdom.
Ian Vogler-WPA Pool/Getty

As the royal family continues mourning, the new Prince and Princess of Wales made their first appearance Thursday following the state funeral at Westminster Abbey and committal service at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, showing appreciation for those behind the scenes who facilitated the Queen's final televised funeral ritual.

A man looks on holding a Union flag umbrella as a rainbow is seen outside of Buckingham Palace on September 08, 2022 in London, England. Buckingham Palace issued a statement earlier today saying that <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> was placed under medical supervision due to concerns about her health.
Samir Hussein/WireImage

Around 800 people attended the committal, and the rite had a more intimate feel than the state funeral. The pews were filled with some of the people who knew the Queen best — in addition to members of the family, the congregation was made up of past and present members of the Queen's Household, including from the private estates. Also in attendance were governors-general and prime ministers from Commonwealth nations.

A double rainbow is seen over Elizabeth Tower in Westminster, London, following a rain shower. Picture date: Thursday September 8, 2022.
Ian West/PA Images via Getty

On Monday evening, Queen Elizabeth was laid to rest in the King George VI Memorial Chapel alongside husband Prince Philip, father King George VI, mother Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother and sister Princess Margaret.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II smiles on the balcony during Trooping The Colour on June 02, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II on 6 February 1952
Chris Jackson/Getty

For the young woman never meant to be monarch, the end brought a quiet homecoming.

"She had no wish to see a statue of herself or to even have a separate burial chamber within St. George's Chapel," historian Robert Hardman, author of Queen of Our Times: The Life of Elizabeth II, tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story.

"As her cousin Margaret Rhodes once said to me, 'She wanted to make her father proud.' "

