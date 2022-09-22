Kate Middleton Says Queen Elizabeth Was 'Looking Down on Us' When 5 Rainbows Appeared Over Balmoral

Kate Middleton is sharing a personal moment following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

While meeting with volunteers and operational staff who helped organize the committal service for the Queen on Monday, the Princess of Wales, 40, said the royal family felt the late monarch's presence when five rainbows astonishingly appeared over Balmoral Castle the day after she died.

"In Scotland, how many rainbows turned up?" Prince William asked his wife at Windsor Guildhall on Thursday. "You hardly ever see rainbows up there, but there were five."

"Her Majesty was looking down on us," Princess Kate replied.

Rainbows similarly broke through the crowds at two other historic U.K. landmarks in recent days. Shortly before Queen Elizabeth's death was announced on Sept. 8, a double rainbow broke through the clouds over Buckingham Palace. The day before her funeral, on Sept. 18, another rainbow ignited the sky over the Palace of Westminster, as the Queen's coffin was lying in state.

As the royal family continues mourning, the new Prince and Princess of Wales made their first appearance Thursday following the state funeral at Westminster Abbey and committal service at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, showing appreciation for those behind the scenes who facilitated the Queen's final televised funeral ritual.

Around 800 people attended the committal, and the rite had a more intimate feel than the state funeral. The pews were filled with some of the people who knew the Queen best — in addition to members of the family, the congregation was made up of past and present members of the Queen's Household, including from the private estates. Also in attendance were governors-general and prime ministers from Commonwealth nations.

On Monday evening, Queen Elizabeth was laid to rest in the King George VI Memorial Chapel alongside husband Prince Philip, father King George VI, mother Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother and sister Princess Margaret.

For the young woman never meant to be monarch, the end brought a quiet homecoming.

"She had no wish to see a statue of herself or to even have a separate burial chamber within St. George's Chapel," historian Robert Hardman, author of Queen of Our Times: The Life of Elizabeth II, tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story.

"As her cousin Margaret Rhodes once said to me, 'She wanted to make her father proud.' "