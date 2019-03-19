Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth Share Blanket in Backseat of Their Cozy Ride from Joint Outing

Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth know exactly how to relax after an outing — with a comfy blanket!

The two royals were photographed leaving their first-ever joint engagement at the Strand campus of King’s College in London sitting side-by-side in the backseat of a car. Despite the moderate 55-degree weather, they sweetly shared a blue blanket to cover their laps as they departed, smiling and waving to eager fans hopeful to catch a glimpse of the duo.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The 92-year-old monarch is often seen with a similar blue cover to stay warm during her car rides, including earlier this year when she was pictured with the blanket as she left a church service in King’s Lynn.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton Neil Mockford/GC Images

Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton Neil Mockford/GC Images

Kate, 37, and the Queen each received a bouquet of flowers as they departed.

Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton James Veysey/REX/Shutterstock

As seen in a video shared by royals reporter Victoria Murphy, the monarch gets into their waiting car first but takes the seat closest to the door. Kate follows her inside, ducking to take a step and settle into the farther seat.

VIDEO: The Queen and Duchess of Cambridge depart King’s College, London after opening Bush House pic.twitter.com/h3y0EZZZq7 — Victoria Murphy (@byQueenVic) March 19, 2019

The scene is reminiscent of the 2001 movie The Princess Diaries, when Mia (Anne Hathaway) asks her grandmother Queen Clarisse (Julie Andrews) if she’d like to “slide in first” as they get into the backseat of a car. The fictional royal replies, “I never slide.”

RELATED: Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and the Case of the Royal Car Doors

Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

During Meghan Markle‘s first solo outing with the Queen back in June 2018, there was a moment of confusion as Meghan appeared unsure who should get into their waiting Bentley first. Fortunately, the monarch smoothly guided her through.

“What is your preference?” the Duchess of Sussex asked.

“You go first,” the Queen replied.