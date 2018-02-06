These Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth-Inspired Lipsticks Will Make You Feel Like Royalty

Just in time for Queen Elizabeth II’s 66th anniversary of being on the throne, Charlotte Tilbury has released a royal-themed lipstick set, and suddenly we know exactly how we’re celebrating Her Majesty today.

The set includes three regal shades fit for royalty, two of which are brand new. The Queen, a rerelease of the 2016 best-selling shade, is a crown jewel-esque pink, matte lipstick created in homage to Her Majesty, Elizabeth II. The Legendary Queen presents itself as a deep wine shade that would be flattering on anyone from 18 to 80. While both queen shades lean more bold and powerful, the Duchess lipstick is a softer, natural pink reminiscent of either Kate Middleton or Meghan Markle.

Head over to charlottetilbury.com to shop the Your Lip Service royal lipstick trio set ($85) or each lipstick individually ($34 per stick).