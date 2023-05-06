Kate Middleton Wears Queen Elizabeth's Necklace and Princess Diana's Earrings at Coronation

The Princess of Wales paid thoughtful tribute with her coronation jewels

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 6, 2023 07:02 AM
Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Coronation Day
Kate Middleton. Photo: Dan Charity - WPA Pool/Getty

Kate Middleton slipped on something special for the coronation.

The Princess of Wales, 41, honored Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana at the crowning ceremony through jewelry, wearing the late monarch's George VI Festoon Necklace with the South Sea Pearl Earrings, which belonged to her mother-in-law.

The glittering George VI Festoon Necklace features three strands of diamonds and was created in 1950 at the commission of King George VI for his eldest daughter, then-Princess Elizabeth. Queen Elizabeth reached for the piece for state dinners and special occasions throughout her record-breaking reign.

Queen Elizabeth II, Sweden, Queen Elizabeth ll attends the State Banquet given in her honour by King Carl XVl Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden in Stockholm, Sweden, Queen Elizabeth wears The Girls of Great Britain and Ireland Tiara, the Greville Chandelier Earrings, the George VI Festoon Necklace and the True Lover's Knot brooch, Queen Silvia wears the massive Braganza Tiara, 25th May 1983.
John Shelley Collection/Avalon/Getty

Princess Kate has worn her grandmother-in-law's jewelry many times through the years, paying homage several times since the Queen's death in September of 2022. The Princess of Wales wore Queen Elizabeth's pearl and diamond drop earrings and trademark three-strand pearl necklace for a few of the funerary events and paired the Bahrain Pearl Drop Earrings with a four-strand pearl choker that previously belonged to Queen Elizabeth for the sovereign's state funeral and committal service.

"Pearls are one of the very few jewelry items you can wear in mourning and are inextricably linked with Queen Elizabeth and her personal jewelry legacy," Bethan Holt, author of The Queen: 70 Years of Majestic Style, previously told PEOPLE. "It's a symbol of mourning a monarch but also a grandmother or great-grandmother."

Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London
PHIL NOBLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Princess Kate had also worn pieces from Queen Elizabeth's jewelry box for other major occasions, memorably beginning with the Cartier Halo Tiara for her royal wedding to Prince William in 2011. Through the years, Queen Elizabeth lent Kate everything from her Maple Leaf Brooch to emerald tassel earrings and Edinburgh Wedding Bracelet, a sweet engagement gift from Prince Philip.

Kate has worn Diana's diamond and pearl South Sea Pearl Earrings before, including at the most recent Remembrance Sunday service. Diana often reached for the sparkling set for formal events through the 1990s, though Vogue reports that Kate tweaked the pair (which she's worn before). According to the outlet, she changed out the baubles for smaller, pear-shaped gems instead of the larger, circular pearls Diana was pictured in.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by News Group/Shutterstock (192325a) Princess Diana Remembrance Sunday Service, Cenotaph, Whitehall, London, Britain - Nov 1991; LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - NOVEMBER 13: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph on November 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Princess Diana and Kate Middleton. News Group/Shutterstock; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Kate has also previously honored her late-mother-law through fashion in the past, putting her own stylish spin on some of Princess Diana's most memorable looks and wearing her iconic sapphire engagement ring since Prince William proposed in 2010. Kate also favors the Cambridge Lover's Knot Tiara for state occasions — a sparkler that was famously a favorite of Diana's.

"I think we have seen lots of examples where the reference is very intentional and I think that Kate uses fashion to pay tribute to Diana in a very positive way," Bethan Holt, Fashion News and Features Director of The Daily Telegraph, previously told PEOPLE.

The Coronation of King Charles III, London, UK - 06 May 2023
Kate Middleton, Prince William, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. David Fisher/Shutterstock

Holt pointed out that it was Prince William who memorably suggested the idea for Diana's charity gown auction in 1997, noting that William "has always been very conscious of his mother as a style icon."

"I think that William and Kate between them might have decided that actually on some occasions it's a really nice thing for Kate to reference the fact that Diana is still a fashion muse today and to do that through her own clothes," the editor said.

"For a few years at the beginning of her marriage, she was very tentative and we didn't see her doing it very much," Holt said of the deliberate tributes. "As she's become more confident in her own style, knowing what works for her, she's then been able to incorporate those Diana moments into her own wardrobe and she's done it in a way that really makes sense."

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales arrive for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England.
Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty

The Princess of Wales joined members of the royal family at Westminster Abbey on Saturday for the historic crowning ceremony of her father-in-law.

Princess Kate completed her jewelry look with a Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen headpiece with silver bullion, crystal and silver threadwork three-dimensional leaf embroidery — and Princess Charlotte matched!

Ahead of the coronation, there was much speculation about if Princess Kate would wear a tiara for the crowning ceremony. While women in the royal family traditionally wore sparkly head-toppers for previous coronations, PEOPLE understands the decision for today's coronation was fluid as recently as six weeks ago.

Related Articles
Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' Cutest Coronation Moments
Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Princess Eugenie of York travelling in a state car during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Prince Andrew Attends Brother King Charles' Coronation Despite Leaving Public Royal Duties
The Coronation of King Charles III, London, UK - 06 May 2023
Prince George Plays a Special Role in Grandfather King Charles' Coronation
Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives at Westminster Abbey
All About Kate Middleton's Coronation Outfit — Including Her Surprising Headpiece
Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Arrive at Grandfather King Charles' Coronation
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort
Officially Queen Camilla! Royal Family Removes 'Consort' from Her Title on Website
Catherine, Princess of Wales arrive for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 ; princess charlotte
Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte Wear Matching Headpieces at King Charles' Coronation
The Coronation of King Charles III, London, UK - 06 May 2023
Kate Middleton and Prince William Arrive at King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort travelling in the Diamond Jubilee Coach built in 2012 to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace
King Charles and Queen Camilla Ride in Horse-Drawn Carriage to Westminster Abbey for Coronation
Camilla, Queen Consort and King Charles III attend the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins Service
Why Queen Camilla Didn't Attend Palace Lunch and Evening Reception Ahead of King Charles' Coronation
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 02: Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte in the carriage procession at Trooping the Colour during Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee on June 02, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. Trooping The Colour, also known as The Queen's Birthday Parade, is a military ceremony performed by regiments of the British Army that has taken place since the mid-17th century. It marks the official birthday of the British Sovereign. This year, from June 2 to June 5, 2022, there is the added celebration of the Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Coronation Parts Revealed — Including a Carriage Ride!
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend the National Service of Thanksgiving
King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation Timeline —  Follow Along to the Crowning Ceremony
The Royal Family of Greece
Meet the Greek Royals: All About the Modern Princes and Princesses of the Former Monarchy
Kate Middleton Has Ultimate Flag Dressing Moment Before Coronation in Red, White and Blue!
Kate Middleton Gives Ultimate Lesson in Flag Dressing Before Coronation — See Red, White and Blue Ensembles
The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive for a visit to the Dog & Duck pub in Soho
It's Been a Busy Week for the Royals! What Kate, Will and Charles Have Been Up to Ahead of the Coronation
Queen Victoria (1837-1901) , Queen Elizabeth II
Queens of England: Inside the Historic Reigns of 8 Female British Monarchs