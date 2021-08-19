The Secret Skill Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth Share That Really Makes Them Click

The royal women celebrated a special holiday with meaning to both of them

Though Queen Elizabeth and her granddaughter-in-law Kate Middleton spend a lot of time in front of the camera, it's getting behind the lens that they truly enjoy.

And in service of their mutual passion, the Queen, 95, and Kate, 39, both shared social media posts to celebrate World Photography Day on Thursday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Royal Family account shared three images of Queen Elizabeth throughout the years in which she was being photographed while photographing! One black-and-white shot shows the monarch with a young Prince Charles and Princess Anne as she shows her eldest children how to use a classic point-and-shoot camera.

Kate marked the holiday by highlighting young photographers who participated in her Hold Still project, which aimed to capture everyday life during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Photography has an amazing ability to create a lasting record of what we have all experienced and are experiencing," Kate and Prince's William's office said on the couple's Instagram page. "That's why this #WorldPhotographyDay we wanted to celebrate the youth of the #HoldStill2020 photography project and share the images from the ten youngest finalists. There is so much talent, creativity and curiosity displayed in each and every one."

"For 200 years the British monarchy has used photography," royal historian Lucy Worsley said in the BBC documentary Lucy Worsley's Royal Photo Album. "From creating a new sovereign to affairs of the heart, majestic moments to everyday life, when monarchy wants to send a message it uses a photograph."

It is all part of the royal family's "soft power," she said.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton | Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

"You would think that the weapons of a king and queen were perhaps their armies or centuries of tradition but what they have is the power of the media," Worsley told PEOPLE. "The visual is almost more important than words because they don't have that many opportunities to speak.