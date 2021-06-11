Kate Middleton Joins Queen Elizabeth and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, to Meet Local Platinum Jubilee Planners

The three senior royal women took part in a special reception with volunteers who are organizing a U.K.-wide event marking the Queen's 70 years on the throne

With the support of Kate Middleton and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Queen Elizabeth is hitting her stride as she heads into a busy weekend.

On Friday evening, left the initial reception for world leaders at the Eden Project environmental and education site before heading to a second party for the Big Lunch initiative. There, the Queen, 95, Kate, 39, and Camilla, 73, met with volunteers who are spearheading the latest campaign to encourage people to meet up for meals and community bonding. These planners will put into motion a project that will be central to involving all Britons in next year's Platinum Jubilee.

kate middleton, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Queen Elizabeth II Credit: OLI SCARFF/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Founded in 2009, The Big Lunch encourages communities to celebrate their existing connections and form new ones by joining up for a party or a meal. In 2022, The Big Jubilee Lunch will invite people from communities around the U.K. to share friendship, food and fun with neighbors as part of the celebrations.

As the women were at the Big Lunch reception, Prince Charles and Prince William were talking with G-7 business leaders and others at a second venue in the park.

queen elizabeth, kate middleton, camilla duchess of cambridge Queen Elizabeth, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Kate Middleton | Credit: OLI SCARFF/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Earlier Friday, Kate teamed with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden to visit an elementary school in Hayle, Cornwall. They joined the children in a classroom, and as they fed their rabbits, talked with teachers and met educators and experts in childhood development for a roundtable discussion.

"I'm committed to this for the long term," said Kate, whose work in early years development is one of the key focuses of her royal life. "I hope that our two countries can keep sharing data knowledge and best practice for years to come."