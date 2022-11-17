Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla Will Wear Tiaras Next Week — Which Sparklers Will They Choose?

Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla have a glittering decision to make!

The royals are likely preparing for a tiara moment as King Charles III's first state visit as the monarch is set for next week. The President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, and his wife, Dr. Tshepo Motsepe, are slated to visit the U.K., where a state banquet at Buckingham Palace will be held in their honor on Tuesday evening. No outfit for such a formal occasion is complete without a dazzling diadem, so here's what the women may reach for.

Kate, 40, is famously a fan of the pearl-dropped Cambridge Lover's Knot tiara, which was also a favorite of her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. Though the new Princess of Wales has officially been a member of the royal family for over a decade, she's only worn a tiara a dozen times. Kate glowed in the Cartier Halo tiara on her 2011 wedding day to Prince William and twinkled in the Lotus Flower tiara for two previous diplomatic evenings.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty , DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP via Getty

Queen Camilla, 75, has a bit of a bolder taste in crowns, with one clear favorite. The Queen Consort has sparkled in the Greville Tiara at least eight times since she married King Charles, defined by its distinctive honeycomb design. Camilla has similarly shimmered in the unmissable Delhi Durbar tiara and floral Cubitt Tiara, which The Court Jeweller reports is a Shand family heirloom.

Next week's glamorous night out will be the first time the British royals have worn tiaras in nearly three years. Kate most recently reached for the Cambridge Lover's Knot for the Diplomatic Corps reception in December 2019, an annual event for 1,000 guests including ambassadors, high commissioners and government officials.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Queen Camilla. Anwar Hussein Collection/ROTA/WireImage, Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Due to pandemic-related delays, the upcoming state visit will be the first hosted by the British royal family since then-U.S. President Donald Trump visited the U.K. in 2019.

As the highest-ranking royals following King Charles and Queen Camilla, Princess Kate and Prince William will take a central role in helping host the first couple of South Africa during their visit.

A royal source confirmed that the visit was in the diary before Queen Elizabeth died "peacefully" on Sept. 8. But this will be a poignant one, as it's the first that Charles has hosted in his own right as sovereign.