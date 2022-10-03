Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla Are Poised for a Tiara Moment as King Charles Hosts First State Visit

Tiara time is looming!

Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla are set to dazzle in stunning headpieces as King Charles III hosts his first state visit as monarch next month.

Buckingham Palace announced that the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, and his wife, Dr. Tshepo Motsepe, will be in the U.K. between Nov. 22 and 24.

Although the itinerary has not been released, it is likely that a glittering state banquet at Buckingham Palace will be a centerpiece of the visit, meaning Princess Kate, Queen Camilla and other royal guests will be resplendent in some of the royal jewels. As the most senior royals aside from King Charles and Camilla, Prince William and Kate — the new Prince and Princess of Wales — will take a central role in helping host the South African leader and his businesswoman wife over the three days.

Kate, 40, attended her first state banquet in 2015, helping the late Queen Elizabeth host the Chinese President of China, Xi Jinping, and his wife, Madame Peng Liyuan.

A royal source confirmed that the visit was in the diary before Queen Elizabeth died "peacefully" on Sept. 8. But this will be a poignant one, as it's the first that Charles has hosted in his own right as sovereign.

King Charles and Queen Camilla. Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

It also shows that the palace is getting back to some kind of normality, not only in light of the late Queen's death but also of the ongoing renovation work that has been underway for more than three years.

On Saturday, a new portrait was released by Buckingham Palace underlining the new core, senior royals in the family: King Charles and Queen Camilla with Prince William and Princess Kate. It was taken on Sept. 18 at the reception for heads of state and royals who were in London ahead of the funeral of the Queen.

Chris Jackson/Getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Due to the pandemic, it will also be the first state visit since that of then-U.S. President Donald Trump in 2019.