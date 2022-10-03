Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla Are Poised for a Tiara Moment as King Charles Hosts First State Visit

King Charles will welcome the President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa at Buckingham Palace in November

By Simon Perry
Published on October 3, 2022 09:33 AM
kat middleton
Kate Middleton wearing the Nizam of Hyderabad necklace. Photo: Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Tiara time is looming!

Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla are set to dazzle in stunning headpieces as King Charles III hosts his first state visit as monarch next month.

Buckingham Palace announced that the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, and his wife, Dr. Tshepo Motsepe, will be in the U.K. between Nov. 22 and 24.

Although the itinerary has not been released, it is likely that a glittering state banquet at Buckingham Palace will be a centerpiece of the visit, meaning Princess Kate, Queen Camilla and other royal guests will be resplendent in some of the royal jewels. As the most senior royals aside from King Charles and Camilla, Prince William and Kate — the new Prince and Princess of Wales — will take a central role in helping host the South African leader and his businesswoman wife over the three days.

Kate, 40, attended her first state banquet in 2015, helping the late Queen Elizabeth host the Chinese President of China, Xi Jinping, and his wife, Madame Peng Liyuan.

A royal source confirmed that the visit was in the diary before Queen Elizabeth died "peacefully" on Sept. 8. But this will be a poignant one, as it's the first that Charles has hosted in his own right as sovereign.

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort depart following a Service of Prayer and Reflection for the Life of The Queen at Llandaff Cathedral
King Charles and Queen Camilla. Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

It also shows that the palace is getting back to some kind of normality, not only in light of the late Queen's death but also of the ongoing renovation work that has been underway for more than three years.

On Saturday, a new portrait was released by Buckingham Palace underlining the new core, senior royals in the family: King Charles and Queen Camilla with Prince William and Princess Kate. It was taken on Sept. 18 at the reception for heads of state and royals who were in London ahead of the funeral of the Queen.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 01: (THE PHOTOGRAPH SHALL NOT BE USED AFTER FRIDAY, 14TH OCTOBER 2022 WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION FROM ROYAL COMMUNICATIONS. All terms of release must be adhered to. The photograph has been distributed with permission from Royal Communications. The photograph is being made available by way of licence on condition that the photograph shall be solely for news editorial use only, no charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph, there shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph - including any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-editorial use, the image must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the footage when published. THE PHOTOGRAPH SHALL NOT BE USED AFTER FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2022.) In this handout image issued by Buckingham Palace, Camilla, Queen Consort, King Charles III, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales pose for a photo ahead of their Majesties the King and the Queen Consort’s reception for Heads of State and Official Overseas Guests at Buckingham Palace on September 18, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Chris Jackson/Getty

Due to the pandemic, it will also be the first state visit since that of then-U.S. President Donald Trump in 2019.

