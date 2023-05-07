How Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla 'Together' Planed Their Coronation Looks (Exclusive)

The Princess of Wales and the Queen contributed to the floral touches seen in the royal women's wardrobe choices

By
Phil Boucher
Phil Boucher

Phil Boucher is an editor at PEOPLE and based in London.

and
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

Published on May 7, 2023 01:15 PM
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage); LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Photo: Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage; Leon Neal/Getty

Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla's complementary coronation looks were no coincidence!

The Princess of Wales, 41, and the Queen, 75, came together to give insight to the creative teams behind their crowning ceremony fashion, royal embroiderer Chloe Savage exclusively tells PEOPLE.

"Kate and Camilla together were involved," says the expert embroider, who was previously tapped for both Princess Kate and Meghan Markle's royal wedding gowns.

"The whole floral theme, if you look at the train of Camilla, her Robes of State which were custom done, full of floral embroidery. If you noted, all the girls wore floral themes. Floral runs through consistently as a royal family theme down to Meghan's veil. It's all significant, what gets used," she says of the symbolism on display at Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales arrive for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England.
Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty

Although Kate wore a robe throughout the day, her dress by Alexander McQueen (who was behind her 2011 wedding gown) featured roses, thistles, daffodils and shamrocks to signify the four nations of the U.K. Princess Charlotte, 8, matched her mom in an Alexander McQueen dress with the same motifs.

Savage had a hand in Kate and Camilla's formal coronation robes, saying "months" were spent on the ceremonial vestments, and contributed to the Princess of Wales' floral silver headpiece. The Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen topper featured silver bullion, crystal and silver thread work with three-dimensional leaf embroidery — and a mini version was made for Princess Charlotte!

"Everyone had a bit of a go because they needed so many flowers and leaves," Savage says of her embellishments.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: (NEWS EDITORIAL USE ONLY. IMAGES MAY ONLY BE USED IN RELATION TO THE CORONATION OF KING CHARLES III. NO COMMERCIAL USE. THE IMAGE SHALL NOT BE USED AFTER 0001hrs, MONDAY 22nd MAY. After that date, no further licensing can be made, please remove from your systems and contact Getty Images for any usage) NO SALES. Copyright vests with Getty Images and publications are asked to credit Chris Jackson/Getty Images. All terms of release must be adhered to. The photograph has been distributed with permission from Royal Communications. The photograph is being made available by way of licence on condition that: The image shall be solely for news editorial use only. The image should be used only in the context of the Coronation of King Charles III. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the image. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the image (including any advertorial, endorsement, advertising, promotion, merchandising and/or other non-editorial use purpose, or any use which implies any endorsement or patronage of any products, services or business). The image must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form). In This handout image released by Buckingham Palace, Queen Camilla smiles after her Coronation with King Charles III, at Buckingham Palace on May 06, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Handout/Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Buckingham Palace)
Handout/Chris Jackson/Getty for Buckingham Palace

As the wife of Prince William, heir to the throne, Princess Kate kept the focus on Queen Camilla on coronation day by wearing a flower crown in lieu of a traditional tiara — but the Princess of Wales still needed a regal headpiece.

"Not hats, because of course hats aren't going to work when you're going to be photographed from above. It's going to get in the way of everything, so hats were a no-go," Savage tells PEOPLE.

"So having custom headpieces was a sensible route. And of course, Kate matched her and Charlotte's. If you also noted, Charlotte's dress is also a miniature of the one the maids of honors wore, in the same cream satin," adds the alum of Paris' prestigious École Lesage embroidery school.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023
Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty

The Queen's sister Annabel Elliot and friend Fiona Mary Petty-Fitzmaurice stepped into the spotlight to support her as Queen's Companions, a modern spin on Queen Elizabeth's six maids of honor from her 1953 crowning. Annabel and Fiona, who is also known as Lady Landsdowne, wore the same shade of white as the Queen and little princess.

"If you get to look at it, you can look at the maids of honor and the Queen and Charlotte, they're all in the same," Savage points of the matching fashion. "I suspect it's a bolt of fabric. I suspect they bought one specific bolt, and it's all from the same because they're absolutely dead matching. There's no way that's by accident."

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend their Coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty

From style to the seating chart and intricate Order of Service, King Charles and Queen Camilla's historic coronation was carefully choreographed — down to the last stitch.

"The dressing team will have also been involved in this to make sure that people all matched appropriately where they needed to," Savage says of the royal family's careful coordination.

