How Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla 'Together' Planed Their Coronation Looks (Exclusive)

Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla's complementary coronation looks were no coincidence!

The Princess of Wales, 41, and the Queen, 75, came together to give insight to the creative teams behind their crowning ceremony fashion, royal embroiderer Chloe Savage exclusively tells PEOPLE.

"Kate and Camilla together were involved," says the expert embroider, who was previously tapped for both Princess Kate and Meghan Markle's royal wedding gowns.

"The whole floral theme, if you look at the train of Camilla, her Robes of State which were custom done, full of floral embroidery. If you noted, all the girls wore floral themes. Floral runs through consistently as a royal family theme down to Meghan's veil. It's all significant, what gets used," she says of the symbolism on display at Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty

Although Kate wore a robe throughout the day, her dress by Alexander McQueen (who was behind her 2011 wedding gown) featured roses, thistles, daffodils and shamrocks to signify the four nations of the U.K. Princess Charlotte, 8, matched her mom in an Alexander McQueen dress with the same motifs.

Savage had a hand in Kate and Camilla's formal coronation robes, saying "months" were spent on the ceremonial vestments, and contributed to the Princess of Wales' floral silver headpiece. The Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen topper featured silver bullion, crystal and silver thread work with three-dimensional leaf embroidery — and a mini version was made for Princess Charlotte!

"Everyone had a bit of a go because they needed so many flowers and leaves," Savage says of her embellishments.

Handout/Chris Jackson/Getty for Buckingham Palace

As the wife of Prince William, heir to the throne, Princess Kate kept the focus on Queen Camilla on coronation day by wearing a flower crown in lieu of a traditional tiara — but the Princess of Wales still needed a regal headpiece.

"Not hats, because of course hats aren't going to work when you're going to be photographed from above. It's going to get in the way of everything, so hats were a no-go," Savage tells PEOPLE.

"So having custom headpieces was a sensible route. And of course, Kate matched her and Charlotte's. If you also noted, Charlotte's dress is also a miniature of the one the maids of honors wore, in the same cream satin," adds the alum of Paris' prestigious École Lesage embroidery school.

Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty

The Queen's sister Annabel Elliot and friend Fiona Mary Petty-Fitzmaurice stepped into the spotlight to support her as Queen's Companions, a modern spin on Queen Elizabeth's six maids of honor from her 1953 crowning. Annabel and Fiona, who is also known as Lady Landsdowne, wore the same shade of white as the Queen and little princess.

"If you get to look at it, you can look at the maids of honor and the Queen and Charlotte, they're all in the same," Savage points of the matching fashion. "I suspect it's a bolt of fabric. I suspect they bought one specific bolt, and it's all from the same because they're absolutely dead matching. There's no way that's by accident."

Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

From style to the seating chart and intricate Order of Service, King Charles and Queen Camilla's historic coronation was carefully choreographed — down to the last stitch.

"The dressing team will have also been involved in this to make sure that people all matched appropriately where they needed to," Savage says of the royal family's careful coordination.