Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla Color-Coordinate in Blue Ensembles for Royal Easter Outing

The royal family — including Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla — was perfectly color-coordinated for their annual church outing on Easter Sunday.

Blue and pink seemed to be the colors of choice for the royals' holiday, where many members of the family supported King Charles on his first Easter as monarch at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. The Princess of Wales, 41, and Queen Consort, 75, both opted for shades of blue — while Queen Camilla wore a coat dress by Anna Valentine with a Philip Treacy hat, Princess Kate recycled a Catherine Walker & Co coat dress that she previously wore at the 2022 Commonwealth Day Service and completed the look with a blue version of her Lock & Co pillbox hat that she wore last year for St. Patrick's Day.

Both royal women sporting the same shade came as a surprise to some, as Meghan Markle recently talked about her strategic choice of outfit colors as part of the royal family in the Netflix show Harry & Meghan.

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte. Antony Jones/GC

"Most of the time that I was in the U.K., I rarely wore color. There was thought in that," the Duchess of Sussex, 41, explained. "To my understanding, you could never wear the same color as Her Majesty [Queen Elizabeth] if there's a group event, but then you also shouldn't be wearing the same color as one of the other more senior members of the family."

"So I was like, 'Well, what's a color that they'll probably never wear?' Camel, beige, white," she continued. "So I wore a lot of muted tones, but it was also so I could just blend in. I'm not trying to stand out here. There was no version of me joining this family and me not doing everything I could to fit in. I don't want to embarrass the family."

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at Christmas 2017. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

However, it's not uncommon for the royal family to coordinate outfit colors for group events and photo opportunities. At Sunday's Easter outing, Princess Charlotte and Princess Eugenie also wore blue while Princess Anne opted for a white coat with navy accessories.

Pink was another go-to color for the holiday event, with Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Beatrice and Zara Tindall all sporting the springtime hue.

Just last month, both Queen Camilla and Princess Kate wore blue for the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

Kate Middleton; Queen Camilla. ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty, Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

At June's Trooping the Colour, the annual parade and celebration of the monarch's birthday, the royal women mainly stuck to blue hues as well. St. Patrick's blue is a nod to the original symbolic color of Ireland which can also be representative of sovereignty.

Queen Elizabeth wore a light blue ensemble with white embellishments along with a wide-brimmed hats that perfectly matched her dress.

Following the Queen's blue attire, Camilla styled a blue striped dress by Bruce Oldfield with a hat by Philip Treacy, while Kate opted for a white dress and a white and navy Philip Treacy hat, while her three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — also coordinated in blue.

Trooping the Colour 2022. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

At the Princess of Wales' Christmas concert in December, many royal women opted for burgundy ensembles. Kate wore a bespoke coat dress by Epinone London in the shade that matched her daughter, Princess Charlotte. The royal also sported a similar shade to her sister, Pippa Matthews, and Prince William's cousin Zara.

Prince William and Mike Tindall appeared to match their wives, both wearing ties to match.

Samir Hussein/WireImage (2); Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty; Samir Hussein/WireImage

Queen Elizabeth's trusted aide and friend Angela Kelly wrote about how the royals approach ensemble colors in her book, The Other Side Of The Coin: The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe. Kelly said that when the late monarch needed an evening dress, she would lay out sketches for the Queen to pick from.

"Once Her Majesty has chosen her dress for dinner, a handwritten notice is pinned up in the Dressers' Corridor detailing what she will be wearing, so that The Queen's ladies' maids can select an appropriate dress for the lady they are looking after," she wrote. "When it comes to the Royal Family, it doesn't matter if they wear the same colour as The Queen because they are family, and sometimes the ladies will wear cocktail dresses even though The Queen might be wearing a long one."

Queen Elizabeth and Camilla. Chris Jackson/Getty

She continued, "Other guests, though, feel they shouldn't be in the same colour as Her Majesty, although The Queen would not mind if this did happen."