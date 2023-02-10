Is Kate Middleton Pushing Back on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Claims She's Not a Hugger?

The Princess of Wales embraced both Antarctica explorer Captain Preet Chandi and a former history teacher during royal engagements this week

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 10, 2023 01:13 PM
Catherine, Princess of Wales hugs her former school teacher Jim Embury during a visit to the National Maritime Museum Cornwall with Prince William, Prince of Wales on February 09, 2023 in Falmouth, England. Their Royal Highnesses are visiting Cornwall for the first time since becoming the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall. , Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (C) greets Captain Preet Chandi during a visit to Landau Forte College in Derby, central England on February 8, 2023, to celebrate Chandi's return from her solo expedition across Antarctica. - Captain Chandi surpassed the previous world record of 907 miles set by fellow soldier Henry Worsley, in 2015.
Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage; ARTHUR EDWARDS/POOL/AFP via Getty

Kate Middleton is on a hugging spree.

The Princess of Wales, 41, was quick to embrace some familiar faces during royal engagements this week. While congratulating Captain Preet Chandi on her record-breaking expedition in Antarctica during a school visit on Wednesday, Kate greeted the explorer with a big hug. Another sweet moment came on Thursday during Princess Kate and Prince William's visit to Cornwall, when she reunited with one of her former teachers.

Although Meghan Markle said in the Netflix show Harry & Meghan, which premiered in December, that she was surprised by Kate and Prince William's formality behind closed doors, a friend of the Princess of Wales recently told PEOPLE that the royal is quite affectionate.

"Kate's a big hugger," the friend said. "She is warm and friendly and greets everyone with a big hug and kiss. It comes naturally to her to be like that."

Catherine Princess of Wales The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall visit Falmouth
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales. Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Recalling the first time that Meghan met Kate, the Duchess of Sussex said on Netflix show that she was "in ripped jeans and barefoot" when Prince William and Kate came over for dinner.

"Like I was a hugger, always been a hugger," Meghan, 41, said. "I didn't realize that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits."

"I guess I'd start to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside, carried through on the inside," she added. "There is a forward-facing way of being and then you close the door and you relax now. But that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me."

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry
Prince Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Princess Kate and the rest of the royal family have publicly kept quiet in the wake of Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, despite the jarring allegations made, from Prince William's alleged physical assault on his younger brother to damaging press leaks within the family. The Duke of Sussex, 38, portrayed his sister-in-law as cold towards him and his wife in the book and surrounding interviews.

In a talk with ITV's Tom Bradby, Prince Harry recalled how Prince William, 40, and Kate reacted to his relationship with Meghan, 41 — an American actress who was divorced and biracial.

"Some of the things that my brother and sister-in-law — some of the way that they were acting or behaving definitely felt to me as though, unfortunately, that stereotyping was causing a bit of a barrier to them really sort of, you know, introducing or welcoming her in," Harry said.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 10: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

A family friend tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story that Kate is "no shrinking violet" despite staying silent about the claims.

"She is a tough woman. It is wonderful that William has Kate by his side to rely on, as she is a real stalwart through this," the friend says.

Another friend tells PEOPLE, "So much has been said that at this stage, I think they just want to move on. The whole situation is very sad, but it's business as usual, and she's getting on with the job because that's what she does."

Prince William, Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Cornwall and Catherine, Princess of Wales, known as the Duchess of Cornwall while in Cornwall visit the Dracaena Centre
Prince William and Kate Middleton. Ben Birchall-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Royal correspondent Valentine Low, author of Courtiers, says there is a practical reason the royals are not commenting on Harry's book.

"They didn't want to fan the flames of the rift and the dispute," says Low. "They know that anything said in a statement or a briefing would prolong it. They wanted it to calm down as soon as possible. The longer it goes on, the less hope there is for reconciliation."

Related Articles
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the EE British Academy Film Awards 2020
Kate Middleton and Prince William's Next Star-Studded Red Carpet Moment Revealed
Queen Elizabeth, prince george
Royal Photographer Breaks Down the 'Special Moment' Between Prince George and Queen Elizabeth at Jubilee
Princess Eugenie and August Brooksbanks
Princess Eugenie Celebrates Son August's Second Birthday with Personal Photos on Instagram
Catherine, Princess of Wales (L) reacts as she is reunited with an old school teacher of hers following the tour of the National Maritime Museum Cornwall
Kate Middleton's Former Teacher Reveals She Was a 'Fantastic Student' as They Reunite in Cornwall
Camilla, Queen Consort attends the 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service; Princess Charlotte of Wales attends the Christmas Day service
Queen Camilla Sweetly Agrees to Pass Along Note to Princess Charlotte with Girl's Request for a Playdate
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (L) and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales attend a pre-campaign launch event, hosted by The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, at BAFTA in central London on January 30, 2023.
Kate Middleton Is 'No Shrinking Violet' in Wake of 'Spare': 'She Is a Tough Woman,' Says Friend
King Charles III, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Princess Anne, Princess Royal arrive at the Committal Service held at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England.
King Charles Wants Prince Harry 'Back in the Family' and 'at the Coronation,' Says Source
Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives at The National Maritime Museum
Kate Middleton and Prince William Make First Official Visit to Cornwall Since Taking on New Titles
Britain's King Charles III receives flowers as he visits the University of East London to mark the University's 125th anniversary and open a new frontline medical teaching hub on February 8, 2023 in London, England.
King Charles Has a Relatable Reaction When 4-Year-Old Boy Interrupts His Conversation with Flowers
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex,
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Yet to Be Invited to King Charles' Coronation
King Charles III holds an audience with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Buckingham Palace, London
King Charles Hosts Ukraine's President Zelenskyy at Buckingham Palace During Surprise Visit to the U.K.
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry
Prince William Is 'Most Upset' by Prince Harry's Book, While King Charles Is Eager for Things to 'Calm Down'
A handout picture received from Britain's Royal Mail in London on February 7, 2023, shows the new King Charles III 1st class stamp.
See What's Missing in New Stamps Honoring the Reign of King Charles
Kate, Princess of Wales, left, stands with Captain Preet Chandi, during a visit to Landau Forte College, in Derby, England, to celebrate Captain Chandi's return from her solo expedition across Antarctica
Kate Middleton Tries Training Exercises (Involving Pulling Tires!) as She Meets Antarctica Explorer
People Magazine Prince William Royals Cover
How the Royal Family Is Reacting to the 'Massive Shadow' of 'Spare' — and Whether They'll Reconcile
Prince Harry nominations for the 2023 WellChild Awards
Prince Harry Appears in Personal Video Message to Support One of His Longstanding U.K. Charities