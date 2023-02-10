Is Kate Middleton Pushing Back on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Claims She's Not a Hugger?

Kate Middleton is on a hugging spree.

The Princess of Wales, 41, was quick to embrace some familiar faces during royal engagements this week. While congratulating Captain Preet Chandi on her record-breaking expedition in Antarctica during a school visit on Wednesday, Kate greeted the explorer with a big hug. Another sweet moment came on Thursday during Princess Kate and Prince William's visit to Cornwall, when she reunited with one of her former teachers.

Although Meghan Markle said in the Netflix show Harry & Meghan, which premiered in December, that she was surprised by Kate and Prince William's formality behind closed doors, a friend of the Princess of Wales recently told PEOPLE that the royal is quite affectionate.

"Kate's a big hugger," the friend said. "She is warm and friendly and greets everyone with a big hug and kiss. It comes naturally to her to be like that."

Recalling the first time that Meghan met Kate, the Duchess of Sussex said on Netflix show that she was "in ripped jeans and barefoot" when Prince William and Kate came over for dinner.

"Like I was a hugger, always been a hugger," Meghan, 41, said. "I didn't realize that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits."

"I guess I'd start to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside, carried through on the inside," she added. "There is a forward-facing way of being and then you close the door and you relax now. But that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me."

Princess Kate and the rest of the royal family have publicly kept quiet in the wake of Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, despite the jarring allegations made, from Prince William's alleged physical assault on his younger brother to damaging press leaks within the family. The Duke of Sussex, 38, portrayed his sister-in-law as cold towards him and his wife in the book and surrounding interviews.

In a talk with ITV's Tom Bradby, Prince Harry recalled how Prince William, 40, and Kate reacted to his relationship with Meghan, 41 — an American actress who was divorced and biracial.

"Some of the things that my brother and sister-in-law — some of the way that they were acting or behaving definitely felt to me as though, unfortunately, that stereotyping was causing a bit of a barrier to them really sort of, you know, introducing or welcoming her in," Harry said.

A family friend tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story that Kate is "no shrinking violet" despite staying silent about the claims.

"She is a tough woman. It is wonderful that William has Kate by his side to rely on, as she is a real stalwart through this," the friend says.

Another friend tells PEOPLE, "So much has been said that at this stage, I think they just want to move on. The whole situation is very sad, but it's business as usual, and she's getting on with the job because that's what she does."

Royal correspondent Valentine Low, author of Courtiers, says there is a practical reason the royals are not commenting on Harry's book.

"They didn't want to fan the flames of the rift and the dispute," says Low. "They know that anything said in a statement or a briefing would prolong it. They wanted it to calm down as soon as possible. The longer it goes on, the less hope there is for reconciliation."