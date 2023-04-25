Kate Middleton's Stealthy Move to Change Position for Photo Op Is Going Viral — See the 'Princess Shuffle'

The Princess of Wales scooted closer for a photo next to Queen Margrethe of Denmark with a heel-toe shuffle — and the TikTok video has surpassed 1 million views

By Cara Lynn Shultz
Published on April 25, 2023 11:17 AM
Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Queen Margrethe of Denmark pose at Christian IX's Palace
Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, Queen Margrethe of Denmark and Kate Middleton. Photo: Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage

TikTok's newest shuffle dancer? Kate Middleton.

A video that caught the subdued foot shuffle that the Princess of Wales did during a February 2022 visit to Copenhagen has gone viral on TikTok — and royal fans are loving her crafty footwork!

While posing for photos during her official welcome to Denmark with Queen Margrethe of Denmark and the monarch's daughter-in-law, Crown Princess Mary, at the Queen's official residence at Christian IX's Palace, the Queen extended her arm to invite Princess Kate closer for a photo.

Looking towards the photographers, Princess Kate scooted closer to the royals via a discrete heel-toe slide that TikTok fans have dubbed the "Princess Shuffle."

The video was posted by @the.royal.watcher on TikTok on Monday, and it already has more than 1 million views and 50,000 likes.

Duchess of Cambridge visit to Denmark. The Duchess of Cambridge is welcomed by Queen Margrethe II (centre) and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark during an audience at Christian IX's Palace, Copenhagen, Denmark,
Duchess of Cambridge visit to Denmark. Press Association via AP Images

"And in heels!" praised one commenter, taking note of Princess Kate's black stiletto pumps. "I would definitely get caught on the carpet and wipe out."

"I'm going to do that next time I'm taking a photo with someone," said another.

The "Princess Shuffle" came on the final day of Kate's tour of Denmark, which marked a rare solo overseas visit for the royal. Her last solo tour had been in 2017 when she visited Luxembourg, and her second visit to Denmark since she and the Prince of Wales visited a UNICEF center in 2011 to learn about efforts to distribute emergency food and medical supplies to East Africa.

The Denmark trip was a chance for Kate to learn how the country — a close ally of Great Britain — had "created an enabling culture for early childhood development, specifically how it has promoted infant mental wellbeing alongside physical health, and how it harnesses the power of nature, relationships and playful learning in the first five years of life," Kensington Palace announced at the time.

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Queen Margrethe of Denmark pose at Christian IX's Palace
Princess Mary, Kate Middleton and Queen Margrethe. Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage

While in Denmark, the Duchess of Cambridge (the visit took place before she became the Princess of Wales) visited the University of Copenhagen to learn from world-leading researchers running the Copenhagen Infant Mental Health Project (CIMHP), which aims to promote the mental well-being of and relationships between infants and their parents.

She also had a fun-filled visit to the LEGO Foundation Playlab at the University College Copenhagen, where she took a trip down a giant slide inside the building, and met with children who were a part of the Playful Learning Programme, a partnership between LEGO and Denmark's university colleges, which aims to enhance children's creative and experimental approach to learning.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
Kate Middleton. IDA MARIE ODGAARD/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

The visit was the first time Kate had taken the work of The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood to the international stage. The foundation aims to increase awareness of and encourage the best work for children under the age of 5 and their caretakers.

The two-day trip to Denmark ended with the now-famous shuffle, of course, and a private lunch between the princesses. After taking photos, Kate and Princess Mary walked across the Amalienborg Courtyard to Frederik VIII's Palace, where Mary and her husband Prince Frederik live with their four children.

She then learned about the Mary Foundation, which was founded in 2007 by the Crown Princess to protect vulnerable women and children from domestic violence.

Britain's Prince William (R) dances with a Garifuna women at Hopkins Village, Belize on March 20, 2022.
Prince William and Kate Middleton. JOHAN ORDONEZ/AFP via Getty (2)

While the Princess Shuffle may be Kate's latest viral moment, it's not the first time her dance moves have gained attention.

While in Belize in 2022 in honor of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, Kate and Prince William took a twirl on the dance floor, trying the local "punta" dance — and William even busted out some impressive moves with a 57-year-old local woman, Laura Cacho.

