Royal Style Twins! Princess Madeleine Replicates Kate Middleton's Christmas Look Three Years Later

The fashion inspiration you need this holiday season...approved by two royal women

There's a reason Princess Madeleine of Sweden's Christmas ensemble looked so familiar.

The youngest child of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia stepped out on Monday with her husband and three children to take part in a royal tradition: receiving the Royal Palace in Stockholm's official Christmas trees!

While Princess Leonor and Princess Adrienne looked adorable in matching green dresses, Princess Madeleine looked extra festive in a red tartan mini skirt with a bow tied around her waist.

The holiday look quickly drew comparisons to an ensemble worn by Kate Middleton three years ago. Joining Prince William at a Christmas party celebrating military families whose loved ones were away for the holiday, Kate sported a red and green tartan skirt by Emilia Wickstead.

The two royal women even styled the pieces similarly — both wore heeled black boots and black sweaters (Kate's was a button-down cardigan while Madeleine opted for a chic turtleneck) to complete their looks.

The Duke and Duchess Of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton | Credit: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

This isn't the first time two royal women have sported similar looks. In fact, Queen Letizia of Spain recently wore a dark blue ruffled tulle dress, part of H&M's environmentally friendly Conscious Collection, at a state dinner with the Swedish royals.

Believe it or not, Princess Victoria of Sweden picked the exact same dress for a portrait released to celebrate her 10-year wedding anniversary in 2020 (although she appeared to modify the piece to add sleeves).

Although Princess Madeleine and her family moved to the United States, they come to Sweden whenever possible.

The family last visited Sweden this summer, when they celebrated the christening of Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia's youngest son, Prince Julian — and gathered for a huge family photo spanning three generations!

Meanwhile, it's unclear how Kate and Prince William will mark the holiday with their children after Queen Elizabeth announced on Monday that she would not travel to Sandringham for Christmas with the royal family per tradition due to the rising number of COVID cases in the U.K.

Last year when the annual royal gathering was canceled, Kate and Prince William celebrated Christmas quietly at their country home of Anmer Hall in Norfolk.