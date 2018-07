Princess Kate vs. Princess Diana's Maternity Style: How Do They Compare?

One of Kate‘s first – and most glamorous – maternity looks was this V-neck, high-slit Alexander McQueen gown she wore to the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards in London in December 2012. Diana chose a similarly glam dress – with glitter and more room to grow – while pregnant with Prince Harry in 1984.

Get Kate’s Look!

Dessy Collection Surplice Ruched Chiffon Gown, $248; nordstrom.com

Seraphine Jo Knot-Front Maternity Nursing and Maxi Dress, $59 – $150; amazon.com