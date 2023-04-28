Kate Middleton Reveals She and Princess Diana Share the Same Ring Size While Talking About Engagement Ring

During a visit to Wales, Kate shared that she and her late mother-in-law have more than an engagement ring in common

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

Published on April 28, 2023 11:42 AM
Diana, Princess of Wales' engagement ring, wedding ring; Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge presents medals to members of the Irish Guards at the Victoria Barracks
Kate Middleton and Princess Diana wearing the same engagement ring. Photo: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images; Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Princess Diana share more than an engagement ring.

When Prince William proposed to Kate in 2010, he presented her with his late mother's sapphire and diamond engagement ring. Princess Kate has been sporting the stunning jewelry on her finger ever since — and during a visit to Wales on Thursday, the royal revealed that she did not have to get the ring resized.

As Kate, 41, held an umbrella and chatted with well-wishers who gathered outside in the rain, someone asked about her engagement ring.

"Same ring," the Princess of Wales said while looking at her hand, in a video shared on Instagram by all.thats.pretty. "And exactly the same — the same size."

Kate added that she was "honored" to wear the ring and said Princess Diana would have been a "brilliant" grandmother to the couple's three children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 5.

"We miss her every day," Princess Kate added.

kate middleton
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Following Queen Elizabeth's death in September, King Charles announced that Prince William and Kate were given the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales. Before Kate, the Princess of Wales title was last held by Princess Diana.

In addition to her engagement ring, Princess Kate often wears jewelry from Princess Diana's collection. Since receiving her new title, Kate has worn the Princess of Wales Feather Brooch — the piece has been passed down in the family since Princess Alexandra of Denmark received it as a wedding gift in 1863. Princess Diana reportedly received the Princess of Wales brooch as a wedding present from the Queen Mother when she married then-Prince Charles in 1981.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princes of Wales during a visit to the Aberfan memorial garden
Kate Middleton and Prince William. Ben Birchall - WPA Pool / Getty Images

The Prince and Princess of Wales traveled to their namesake country this week as the countdown to King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation on May 6 gets down to the wire. Their visit ranged from rappelling with the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue teams to sharing pizza with locals to visiting Aberfan, the site of the 1966 mining disaster that killed 144 people, including 116 children.

Prince William and Princess Kate have been building their understanding of the issues that Welsh communities face since they became Prince and Princess of Wales. Those close to them say the couple is passionate about deepening their relationship with Wales and acting as ambassadors for its people.

