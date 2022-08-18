How Kate Middleton's Sapphire Engagement Ring Was Inspired by Queen Victoria

There's a romantic story behind the iconic royal engagement ring, which previously belonged to Princess Diana

By Monique Jessen
Published on August 18, 2022 01:38 PM
kate middleton
Kate Middleton wearing Princess Diana's sapphire engagement ring . Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Kate Middleton's stunning sapphire engagement ring, which once belonged to Princess Diana, has quite the romantic back story.

The iconic ring that Prince William used to propose to Kate with in 2010 is well known as being the same one that Prince Charles gave to Diana, but the design of the piece dates back to the mid-19th century.

Garrard, who made the ring, was inspired by a piece of jewelry that Prince Albert commissioned for his bride-to-be, Queen Victoria, in 1840. The large sapphire surrounded by twelve round diamonds and set in gold was adored by Queen Victoria so much that she wore it on her wedding day as her "something blue" on her gown.

Over the next two decades, Queen Victoria wore the brooch often. When she died in 1901, she declared it an heirloom of the crown — therefore, it has been worn by every single Queen (and Queen Consort) since. That includes the current monarch Queen Elizabeth, who has also worn it numerous times over her lifetime, including prominent events such as Prince William's christening.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a>
Queen Elizabeth wearing Queen Victoria's blue sapphire and diamond brooch. Indigo/Getty

According to Garrard, Prince Charles picked a selection of their rings to be presented to Diana at Windsor Castle in preparation for the proposal. The collection included the bold sapphire and diamond ring because it reminded Charles of the brooch he had so often seen his grandmother and mother wear. Diana reportedly chose it as it matched her blue eyes, and the rest is history.

The iconic ring, which was not bespoke, features a 12-karat oval Ceylon sapphire set in 18-karat white gold and surrounded by 14 solitaire diamonds. It was valued at $37,500 in 1981 when Charles proposed to Diana, but it is now considered priceless because of its history.

Diana, Princess of Wales' engagement ring, wedding ring; Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge presents medals to members of the Irish Guards at the Victoria Barracks
Kate Middleton and Princess Diana wearing the same engagement ring. Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images; Chris Jackson/Getty Images

During their official post-engagement interview, where Kate wore a royal blue dress by Issa that perfectly matched the ring, Prince William explained why the piece was so special to him.

"It's my mother's engagement ring so, I thought it was quite nice because obviously, she's not going to be around to share any of the fun and excitement of it all — this was my way of keeping her sort of close to it all," he said.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-middleton/" data-inlink="true">Kate Middleton</a> pose for photographs in the State Apartments of St James Palace on November 16, 2010 in London, England. After much speculation, Clarence House today announced the engagement of <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a> to <a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-middleton/" data-inlink="true">Kate Middleton</a>. The couple will get married in either the Spring or Summer of next year and continue to live in North Wales while <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a> works as an air sea rescue pilot for the RAF. The couple became engaged during a recent holiday in Kenya having been together for eight years.
Kate Middleton and Prince William on the day of their engagement. Chris Jackson/Getty

Sapphires have long been a go-to jewel for royal women, especially when it comes to marriage proposals. In addition to Kate and Diana, the Queen Mother had a blue sapphire engagement ring as does Princess Anne. Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie's engagement ring from Jack Brooksbank features a rare padparadscha sapphire, which is pink in color.

Related Articles
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
Hidden Stories Behind the Most Dazzling Royal Engagement Rings in History
Duchess of Cambridge rides in a carriage during the Trooping the Colour parade
Kate Middleton Debuts New Sapphire Earrings That Belonged to Princess Diana — and Debunks a Rumor!
Kate Middleton, Princess Diana
Kate Middleton Recreates Princess Diana's Polka Dot Outfit While Wearing Late Royal's Earrings
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits Fitzwilliam Museum; Sarah Jessica Parker for HBO's "Sex and the City"
Kate Middleton Has an Unexpected 'Sex and the City' Connection in Her New Portrait
Prince Charles And Lady Diana Spencer (later To Become Princess Diana) At Buckingham Palace On The Day Of Announcing Their Engagement
Prince Charles and Princess Diana's Relationship Timeline
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Engagement Photocall
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Mark 4th Engagement Anniversary: 9 Royal Rings We Love
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
Kate Middleton May Have Fashioned Princess Diana's Jewels Into a Dazzling New Sapphire Necklace
Meghan-Markle-ring
Meghan Markle's New Gold Ring Has a 'Protective' Meaning You May Have Missed
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle's Pink Ring from Her Post-Pregnancy Announcement Appearance Has Special Significance
Prince William Kate Middleton Royal
Kate Middleton Wears Dazzling New $12,350 Diamond Necklace in Anniversary Photo with Prince William
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Tonga - Day 1
Meghan Markle Honors Princess Diana (Again!) by Wearing Her Aquamarine Ring in Tonga
meghan-markle
How Prince William and Prince Harry Divided Mom Princess Diana's Special Rings Between Their Wives
Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit Bristol
Meghan Markle Shares This Sweet Move with Her Late Mother-in-Law, Princess Diana
meghan-tiara-1
The Meaning Behind Meghan Markle's Wedding Tiara: How It Pays Tribute to Her New Royal Family
Diana On Wedding Day
Princess Diana's Iconic Wedding Tiara on Display for First Time in Decades: All About Her Family Heirloom
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C), flanked by Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (L), waves to the public as she arrives on a carriage to attend the Queen's Birthday Parade, the Trooping the Colour
Kate Middleton and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Both Recycle Outfits for Trooping the Colour