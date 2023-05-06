Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte Wear Matching Headpieces at King Charles' Coronation

The royal mother-daughter duo both sported dresses by Alexander McQueen — Kate's wedding gown designer!

May 6, 2023
Catherine, Princess of Wales arrive for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 ; princess charlotte
Photo: Getty (2)

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte had the ultimate mother-daughter matching moment at the coronation!

Both the Princess of Wales, 41, and her daughter, 8, wore stunning headpieces by Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen for King Charles and Queen Camilla's crowning ceremony on May 6. Kate and Charlotte wore their hair in similar updos for the occasion.

The pair also sported similar dresses, both by Alexander McQueen — a special nod to Kate and Prince William's royal wedding, as the designer was behind the bride's unforgettable lace gown. Both outfits featured thread work embroidery featuring rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs to signify the four nations that make up the United Kingdom.

The Coronation of King Charles III, London, UK - 06 May 2023
Kate Middleton, Prince William, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. David Fisher/Shutterstock

At the request of the King and Queen, Prince William and Princess Kate both wore formal robes and mantels for the coronation.

Kate also wore some stunning jewels — with touching tributes to the royal women who came before her. She sparkled in pearl and diamond earrings that belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. The royal also wore the George VI Festoon Necklace, a piece made in 1950 at the request of King George VI for his daughter Princess Elizabeth (later Queen Elizabeth). The late monarch wore the necklace throughout her historic 70-year reign.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England.
Jeff Spicer/Getty

Kate and Princess Charlotte often sport coordinating outfits — sometimes even matching color with Prince William, Prince George and Prince Louis for the perfect family portraits.

Blue has been the family's go-to hue, sporting the shade for their Christmas card photos and coordinating for their Easter outing last month.

Princess Charlotte of Wales travelling in the state car during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England
Princess Charlotte. Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

As usual, Princess Charlotte was a doting sister at the coronation service, holding hands with little brother Prince Louis as they entered Westminster Abbey.

Meanwhile, Prince George walked in separately from his parents and siblings. As a Page of Honor to his grandfather, he walked in with the other three pages behind King Charles.

