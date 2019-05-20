See Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte Twin Side-by-Side with Braided Half-Updos!

Like daughter, like mother!

Princess Charlotte is a trendsetter in the making, and her No. 1 fan is her mom!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Monday, Kate Middleton invited the Queen Elizabeth to her newly designed “Back to Nature” garden, which is part of the famed Chelsea Flower Show in London. The royal mom looked elegant, but fun, in a floral Erdem dress with beige wedges. Kate topped off her stylish garden look with a playful, braided, half-updo that has been seen on another famous royal — her daughter, Princess Charlotte.

The 4-year-old sported the fun hair style on Sunday when she went to see her mom’s garden project. She has also worn an elegant updo on several other occasions, such as Princess Eugenie‘s royal wedding last October and for her official fourth birthday portrait in May of this earlier this month

RELATED: Prince Louis Is Walking! See the 1-Year-Old Royal’s Adorable March in Kate Middleton’s Garden

Kate, who is normally pictured with either her signature blowout or a chignon, for more formal occasions, showed off a more whimsical look, jazzing up the traditional the half-updo with an intricate braid and curls.

Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace; SUZANNE PLUNKETT/REX

The Queen and other royal family members, including Prince William, joined the Duchess of Cambridge for a stroll through her garden where Kate’s children, Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 4 and Prince Louis, 1, recently enjoyed a family playdate.

REX/Shutterstock

REX/Shutterstock

Footage of the family outing on Sunday, captured by ITV, showed Princess Charlotte and her bothers playing in Kate’s lush garden while partaking in everything splashing in the pond, observing different plants, playing with twigs, building a wooden teepee and swinging on a rope, tree swing.

RELATED: Like Mother, Like Daughter! Princess Charlotte Twins with Kate Middleton on Her Garden Swing

The royal siblings were also captured interacting with each other – Prince William is heard asking Charlotte, “Can you help George?” to which she quickly responds, “No,” before skipping by.

Princess Charlotte Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace via Getty

Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace via Getty

Matt Porteous/PA

But Princess Charlotte and Prince George do help each other in the end. As little their little brother Louis is swinging with assistant from their father, Charlotte is heard yelling, “George! Quicker, George!”

And while the young princess may have showed off her wild side, slipping off her shoes to take a dip in the pond and climb rocks with her brother George, Kate kept it classy in another long-sleeved, floral gown and paired her look with the same wedges she wore for the Queen’s garden visit on Monday.