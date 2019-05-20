See Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte Twin Side-by-Side with Braided Half-Updos!

The royal mom has some fun with her garden look with a little hair inspo from her daughter, Princess Charlotte
Like daughter, like mother!
Princess Charlotte is a trendsetter in the making, and her No. 1 fan is her mom!
On Monday, Kate Middleton invited the Queen Elizabeth to her newly designed “Back to Nature” garden, which is part of the famed Chelsea Flower Show in London. The royal mom looked elegant, but fun, in a floral Erdem dress with beige wedges. Kate topped off her stylish garden look with a playful, braided, half-updo that has been seen on another famous royal — her daughter, Princess Charlotte.
The 4-year-old sported the fun hair style on Sunday when she went to see her mom’s garden project. She has also worn an elegant updo on several other occasions, such as Princess Eugenie‘s royal wedding last October and for her official fourth birthday portrait in May of this earlier this month
Kate, who is normally pictured with either her signature blowout or a chignon, for more formal occasions, showed off a more whimsical look, jazzing up the traditional the half-updo with an intricate braid and curls.
The Queen and other royal family members, including Prince William, joined the Duchess of Cambridge for a stroll through her garden where Kate’s children, Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 4 and Prince Louis, 1, recently enjoyed a family playdate.
Footage of the family outing on Sunday, captured by ITV, showed Princess Charlotte and her bothers playing in Kate’s lush garden while partaking in everything splashing in the pond, observing different plants, playing with twigs, building a wooden teepee and swinging on a rope, tree swing.
The royal siblings were also captured interacting with each other – Prince William is heard asking Charlotte, “Can you help George?” to which she quickly responds, “No,” before skipping by.