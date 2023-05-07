See Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte Share Sweet Moment — a Knowing Look! — at Coronation

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte are one tight coronation team!

The Princess of Wales, 41, and her 8-year-old daughter sat together at King Charles and Queen Camilla's crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday and shared a sweet look that's gone viral online.

As seen in a snippet shared to Twitter by the (unofficial) Royal Family Channel, Charlotte and Kate caught each other's eye at one point while standing and singing. Looking at Charlotte instantly brought a smile to Princess Kate's face and the little princess gave her mom a grin before both turned back to their songbooks. Kate and Charlotte were similarly in sync with their coronation style, wearing ivory silk crepe dresses by Alexander McQueen and striking silver headpieces from the fashion house and Jess Collett.

Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty

The mother-daughter duo shared the knowing look while Prince Louis was briefly out of his seat. Princess Kate and Prince William's 5-year-old son did not sit through the latter half of the two-hour ceremony, likely due to his age.

However, the little prince returned in plenty of time to exit the abbey with his parents and sister when the church service wrapped and seemed to enjoy the horse-drawn carriage ride back to Buckingham Palace — where the cameras caught all his animated reactions!

CARLOS JASSO/AFP via Getty

The coronation was especially poignant for the Wales family. Prince William, 40, is heir to the throne, and Prince George, 9, follows him as second in the line of succession. The father and son played prominent roles in King Charles' crowning — the Prince of Wales kneeling before the sovereign to pay homage and Prince George adorably serving as a Page of Honor to support his grandfather.

YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty

Before Prince George stepped into the spotlight on the big day, Prince William and Princess Kate took time to ponder the pressure the unique honor might put on their son's shoulders.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson said, "We're all very excited about Prince George's role in the coronation, it will be an incredibly special moment."

Pool/Shutterstock

The Prince and Princess of Wales are "cognizant that he is old enough to understand what's going on," a royal source told previously PEOPLE. But they're mindful that normal life resumes when George is back at school, where the coronation will likely be the talk of his classmates.

"His parents are very excited and delighted that he is a page," a spokesperson for the Prince and Princess of Wales told PEOPLE before the big day. "It's something that his parents have thought long and hard about and are very much looking forward to — and I'm sure George is too."