See Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte Share Sweet Moment — a Knowing Look! — at Coronation

The Princess of Wales and her only daughter locked eyes with a smile before turning back to their songbooks

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 7, 2023 04:37 PM
Princess Charlotte and the Catherine, Princess of Wales during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II.
Photo: Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte are one tight coronation team!

The Princess of Wales, 41, and her 8-year-old daughter sat together at King Charles and Queen Camilla's crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday and shared a sweet look that's gone viral online.

As seen in a snippet shared to Twitter by the (unofficial) Royal Family Channel, Charlotte and Kate caught each other's eye at one point while standing and singing. Looking at Charlotte instantly brought a smile to Princess Kate's face and the little princess gave her mom a grin before both turned back to their songbooks. Kate and Charlotte were similarly in sync with their coronation style, wearing ivory silk crepe dresses by Alexander McQueen and striking silver headpieces from the fashion house and Jess Collett.

Prince William, Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh during the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in Westminster Abbey, on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II.
Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty

The mother-daughter duo shared the knowing look while Prince Louis was briefly out of his seat. Princess Kate and Prince William's 5-year-old son did not sit through the latter half of the two-hour ceremony, likely due to his age.

However, the little prince returned in plenty of time to exit the abbey with his parents and sister when the church service wrapped and seemed to enjoy the horse-drawn carriage ride back to Buckingham Palace — where the cameras caught all his animated reactions!

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (R) and Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales (L) travel back to Buckingham Palace from Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, after the coronations of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Queen Camilla. - The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066.
CARLOS JASSO/AFP via Getty

The coronation was especially poignant for the Wales family. Prince William, 40, is heir to the throne, and Prince George, 9, follows him as second in the line of succession. The father and son played prominent roles in King Charles' crowning — the Prince of Wales kneeling before the sovereign to pay homage and Prince George adorably serving as a Page of Honor to support his grandfather.

BRITAIN-ROYALS-CORONATION
YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty

Before Prince George stepped into the spotlight on the big day, Prince William and Princess Kate took time to ponder the pressure the unique honor might put on their son's shoulders.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson said, "We're all very excited about Prince George's role in the coronation, it will be an incredibly special moment."

The Coronation of King Charles III, London, UK - 06 May 2023
Pool/Shutterstock

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The Prince and Princess of Wales are "cognizant that he is old enough to understand what's going on," a royal source told previously PEOPLE. But they're mindful that normal life resumes when George is back at school, where the coronation will likely be the talk of his classmates.

"His parents are very excited and delighted that he is a page," a spokesperson for the Prince and Princess of Wales told PEOPLE before the big day. "It's something that his parents have thought long and hard about and are very much looking forward to — and I'm sure George is too."

Related Articles
The Coronation of King Charles III, London, UK - 06 May 2023
Kate Middleton and Prince William Arrive at King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation
King Charles III Coronation
Kate Middleton Curtsies to King Charles on Coronation Day as Sovereign Leaves Westminster Abbey
Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives at Westminster Abbey
All About Kate Middleton's Coronation Outfit — Including Her Surprising Headpiece
The Prince And Princess Of Wales Attend The St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Kate Middleton and Prince William Announce Fun Pre-Coronation Outing — at a London Pub!
Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Arrive at Grandfather King Charles' Coronation
Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Coronation Day
Prince Louis Leaves the Coronation for a Bit — But Returns in Time for the Carriage Procession!
Prince Louis and the Prince of Wales leaving Westminster Abbey in central London, following a rehearsal for the coronation of King Charles III
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Join Kate and Prince William at Coronation Rehearsal
The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive for a visit to the Dog & Duck pub in Soho
Kate Middleton and Prince William Check Out a London Pub 2 Days Before King Charles' Coronation
king-charles-coronation-balcony-050623-2
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Return to Buckingham Palace Balcony!
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (C) speaks with Crown Princess Mary of Denmark and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark during a reception for overseas guests attending the coronation of Britain's King Charles III, at Buckingham Palace in central London on May 5, 2023.
Kate Middleton and Prince William Attend Coronation Eve Reception at Buckingham Palace with Jill Biden
King Charles III Coronation
Prince William and Kate Middleton Make Palace Balcony Debut as the Prince and Princess of Wales
Catherine, Princess of Wales visits the Dog & Duck Pub in Soho to hear how it's preparing for the Coronation weekend
Kate Middleton Says She's 'More Nervous' for the Coronation Than Her Kids: 'They're Very Excited'
Catherine, Princess of Wales arrive for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 ; princess charlotte
Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte Wear Matching Headpieces at King Charles' Coronation
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 02: Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte in the carriage procession at Trooping the Colour during Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee on June 02, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. Trooping The Colour, also known as The Queen's Birthday Parade, is a military ceremony performed by regiments of the British Army that has taken place since the mid-17th century. It marks the official birthday of the British Sovereign. This year, from June 2 to June 5, 2022, there is the added celebration of the Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Coronation Parts Revealed — Including a Carriage Ride!
Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend a Realm Governors General and Prime Ministers Lunch, ahead of the coronation of King Charles III
Kate Middleton and Prince William Attend Buckingham Palace Lunch on Eve of Coronation
The Coronation of King Charles III, London, UK - 06 May 2023
Prince George Plays a Special Role in Grandfather King Charles' Coronation