Royal Mother-Daughter Twinning! All the Times Kate Middleton and Charlotte Completely Coordinated

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte’s adventures in mother-daughter twinning started early. For the little royal’s christening in July 2015, the proud mom wore an off-white Alexander McQueen coat dress that would prove to be a favorite in her wardrobe, matching her daughter’s christening gown. The family heirloom is a replica of the historic royal christening gown first worn by Queen Victoria’s eldest daughter, also named Victoria, in 1841. It was worn by 62 royal babies (including Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Prince William) before it was deemed to fragile to continue using.