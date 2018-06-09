See Kate Middleton’s Lightning-Quick Mom Reflexes When Princess Charlotte Falls on the Palace Balcony

Mom to the rescue!

Kate Middleton swooped in to comfort Princess Charlotte on Saturday after the 3-year-old took a spill on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the Trooping the Colour flypast.

After looking in her Royal Air Force booklet and excitedly peeking over the balcony in anticipation of the next plane to pass by, Charlotte lost her balance and started to fall backward. She reached for stability, but luckily Kate was there to steady the little princess.

Kate bent down to chat with a visibly-shaken Charlotte, and then picked up her daughter, quickly defusing the moment.

Charlotte went on to enjoy the rest of the flypast, excitedly clapping and following along while standing in front of Kate and next to Queen Elizabeth’s great-granddaughter Savannah Phillips.

This isn’t the first time Kate calmed down her upset children during a public appearance. When the royal Fab Four traveled from Hamburg, Germany in July, Charlotte made a fuss and started crying on the tarmac as they went to board the plane home.

The royal mom again kneeled to get on Charlotte’s level before scooping her up in her arms, which calmed down the crying child. Prince William then helped a content Charlotte up into the plane, and takeoff was a go.