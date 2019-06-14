Kate Middleton Says Princess Charlotte Is Excited to Start School with Prince George This Fall

While most kids are excited for that start of summer vacation, Princess Charlotte can’t wait to get back to school!

Kate Middleton and Prince William spent Tuesday in the English countryside, but they had their three children top of mind as they greeted well-wishers in Keswick.

“She said Charlotte was looking forward to school,” says Helen Jones, 35, from Carlisle, who brought her 4-year-old daughter Eva along. “She was very friendly.”

Charlotte, 4, will join her big brother, Prince George, 5, at Thomas’s Battersea in September, Kensington Palace announced last month.

“We are delighted that The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have decided that Princess Charlotte will join her elder brother, Prince George, at Thomas’s Battersea,” Headmaster Simon O’Malley said. “We greatly look forward to welcoming her and all of our new pupils to the school in September.”

Charlotte previously attended Willcocks Nursery School, which she began in January 2018. The school, which is housed in a church hall, is next door to London’s Royal Albert Hall, and very close to the family’s Kensington Palace home.

A royal source tells PEOPLE, “They chose that nursery because they thought it would be an ideal first step for Charlotte’s education and they were impressed by the team who work there.”

Prince George began attending Thomas’s Battersea in London in 2017.

The $23,000-a-year establishment, which is about four miles south of the family’s Kensington Palace home, is “a big, busy, slightly chaotic school for cosmopolitan parents who want their children to have the best English education money can buy,” according to The Good Schools Guide. “That is what they want and, to a large degree, that is what they get.”

Sporty parents like Prince William and Kate may have been partly attracted to the school by the amount of physical activity – sports take up 20 percent of the curriculum time.

Earlier this year, Kate revealed that George was learning about space in school. He also has been brushing up on his ballet skills while at school. His Year 1 curriculum at Thomas’s Battersea includes a 35-minute ballet lesson each week. (Each class is accompanied by a live pianist!) The curriculum follows the Royal Academy of Dance Pre-Primary in Dance syllabus and will develop students’ physical skills, stamina, creative, expression and musicality.

Princess Charlotte has already picked up some Spanish. Nanny Maria Turrion Borrallo is from Spain.

“She’s very sweet and very confident — she’s always chatting away,” a source said of the little royal, adding that she “is so polite, but also fun and energetic. She has beautiful manners.”