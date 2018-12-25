Kate Middleton Revealed Princess Charlotte's Cute Nickname During Last-Minute Christmas Shopping Spree

Kate Middleton has the most adorable nickname for her daughter!

During a last-minute shopping trip to the U.K. discount store, The Range, in Norfolk’s King’s Lynn with Princess Charlotte and Prince George, the mother of three, who will be celebrating Christmas with Prince William and their children at Anmer Hall this year, was overheard calling Charlotte by a cute moniker.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Kate was spotted saying, “Get up, Poppet,” to Charlotte, 3, as she sat on the floor near her 5-year-old brother, according to an onlooker who spoke with Daily Mail.

And in photos obtained by The Sun, Kate could be seen purchasing art supplies, pictures and children’s books. Missing from the outing was William and 7-month-old Prince Louis.

RELATED: Princess Charlotte Is Taking Weekly Ballet Lessons — Just Like Prince George!

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

The nickname “Poppet” may sound familiar to some royal fans.

In addition to the affectionate nicknames “darling” and “babe,” William has previously addressed his wife as “Poppet” in public.

The future heir to the British throne also called Kate by her nickname when they were on the steps of St. Mary’s Hospital when they presented newborn George to the press in July 2013.

RELATED: What Does Princess Kate Call Prince William Behind Closed Doors?

Matt Porteous

This year’s Christmas celebration for Kate and Williams comes amid claims of their tension with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

A family friend confirmed to PEOPLE in this week’s cover story that Kate and Meghan clashed in the days ahead of her royal wedding to Harry in May.

“There was an argument between Meghan and Kate over the fit of Princess Charlotte‘s dress,” the source said.

A different insider added, “There were very few fittings for the bridesmaids. Everything was left to the last minute, and it was really stressful for everyone involved.”

Kate was reportedly “left in tears” over the incident — though exactly what upset her is unclear.