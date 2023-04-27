Kate Middleton and Prince William Make Surprise Pizza Delivery: It Was 'Surreal'

Kate Middleton and Prince William took on a new role during their outing in Wales on Thursday: pizza deliverers!

The Prince and Princess of Wales traveled to their namesake country on Thursday afternoon to meet with the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team, who risk their lives helping to keep walkers and climbers on the nearby mountain range safe.

After taking part in training activities like rappelling, medical support exercises and a search dog rescue demonstration, the royal couple headed to Dowlais Rugby Club to meet members of the local community — and grabbed some pizza at the Little Dragon Pizza Van.

William, 40, and Kate, 41, ordered 22 pies, including pepperoni, margherita, barbecue chicken and goats' cheese pizzas, which they then took to share with rescue teams in Dowlais.

Peter Morris, owner of the Little Dragon Pizza Van, who served the couple with colleague Shannon Stokes, tells PEOPLE, "The Princess asked if we make our own dough — and said that they love making pizzas with their children," referring to Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 5.

"Making pizza for the future king and queen is surreal," he adds.

The mobile pizza company regularly serves visitors to the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park.

"Prince William said he'd heard of us — which is quite surreal," Morris says. "People come from far and wide — it's the quality of the food and the views!"

During an outing with military personnel in 2018, Kate teased William and his messy pizza habit, calling her husband a "nightmare" for eating pizza on their couch.

Spotting the bright yellow couches in the room, William teased the men to "keep the pizza off the sofas!" His wife playfully volleyed back, "You're a nightmare with that!"

After wrapping their royal engagements for the day, Prince William and Princess Kate are staying the night at a local bed and breakfast.

Next week, William and Kate will join the royal family in celebrating King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6.