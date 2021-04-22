Kate Middleton and Prince William’s Luxury Range Rover Is for Sale!

Kate and William’s former car is expected to fetch between $42,000 and $56,000 at an auction on May 22

Kate Middleton always travels in style — and now you can too!

A luxury Range Rover previously used by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge is being auctioned by Bonhams in Oxfordshire, England, on May 22.

Originally supplied by Land Rover's VIP Department to the Royal Household for Kate and Prince William's personal use in 2013, the 4x4 was sold to a private owner in July 2020 and is expected to fetch between $42,000 and $56,000.

As you would expect from a formal royal vehicle that's covered fewer than 39,000 miles in eight years, the car is in excellent condition and has a full garage history — so there's no need to worry about it having any mystery faults lurking under the hood (or "bonnet," as the royals would say).

William and Kate Range Rover William and Kate's former Range Rover | Credit: Bonhams

"The Royal Family has been linked to the British firm for seven decades, with many senior Royals seen being driven or taking the wheel of different Land Rover models," says a release from Bonhams, adding that the model being auctioned is "a popular choice with the Windsors."

As befits its former royal status, the Range Rover is a top-of-the-range Vogue SE with Baltic blue livery, 20-inch alloy wheels, and "a contrasting Almond and Espresso leather interior," adds the release.

It's also equipped with optional extras including heated front and rear seats, a panoramic glass roof, side steps, remote garage door opener, and a drinks fridge. Unusually for an ex-royal vehicle, it's also kept its original license plate: OY13 TBU.

William and Kate Range Rover Credit: Bonhams

Having spent its life carrying royalty – the car was delivered to William and Kate in the same year Prince George was born — it also has what Bonhams describes as "a range of additional safety features."

"Overall, we are told the car is in excellent condition and drives very well, presenting itself as a rare opportunity to acquire a vehicle with Royal roots," adds Bonhams, which will be live-streaming the auction on its website.

The royal family has an extensive collection of luxury British cars ranging from the Queen's Bentley State Limousine to Prince Charles' much-loved Aston Martin DB6 — famously borrowed by William and Kate on their 2011 wedding day.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also used a one-off battery-powered version of a classic E-Type Jaguar to drive to their own evening wedding party in 2018 as Meghan stunned in a white Stella McCartney gown as they headed from Windsor Castle to Frogmore House.

Prince Philip The Land Rover that carried Prince Philip's coffin | Credit: Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty

Prince Philip was also a huge fan of Land Rovers, which reflected his own interest in engineering and technology. According to Buckingham Palace, the late Duke of Edinburgh spent 18 years working on the specially modified Land Rover Defender TD 130 which recently carried his casket to St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.