Kate Middleton and Prince William Snuck in Some Royal Work While Celebrating Their Anniversary!

The royal couple and their three children are currently isolating at their country home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk

Kate Middleton and Prince William spent part of their ninth wedding anniversary on the job!

Wednesday marked nine years since the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tied the knot in a fairytale wedding at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011, and they took some time out of their special day to take part in a roundtable discussion with charities and organizations supporting pregnant women and new mothers.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Kate, 38, and Prince William, 37, participated via video chat from their country home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk, where they are currently isolating with their three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Kate has made young children one of her key causes in her royal work. Earlier this year, she created a groundbreaking survey called the 5 Big Questions on the Under Fives, wanting "to hear society’s views about raising the next generation."

RELATED: Kate Middleton and Prince William's Road from College Sweethearts to Royal Family of 5

Image zoom Prince William and Kate Middleton BBC

The royal couple has kept busy with their royal work despite social distancing guidelines thanks to video communication. They took part in their first-ever royal engagement via video call earlier this month, chatting with a school in northern England where the kids of essential workers — such as healthcare staff and emergency services members — are being cared for amid the coronavirus pandemic. During the call, the royals met staff and children — and even got to see their arts and crafts projects for Easter.

Kate and Prince William have also supported charitable organizations by checking in via phone and letters. They also narrated a film that aims to help people access expert advice on mental health and well-being during the coronavirus crisis.

Image zoom Kate Middleton Kensington Palace

Kate and William spent their anniversary on Wednesday observing stay-at-home orders with their three children — 6-year-old Prince George, Princess Charlotte, who will turn 5 on May 2, and Prince Louis, who just celebrated his 2nd birthday.

RELATED: How Prince William Unexpectedly Helped Kate Middleton’s Hairdresser on Their Wedding Day

The couple, who met attending the University of St. Andrews, shared a stunning photo from their wedding day on their official Kensington Palace social media pages, writing: "Nine years ago today — thank you for all your lovely messages on The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding anniversary!"

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

They've also been busy balancing their children's remote schoolwork with some fun at home.

Image zoom BBC

"The children have got such stamina, I don’t know how," Kate said in an interview with the BBC. "Honestly, you get to the end of the day and you write down the list of all the things that you’ve done in that day. So, you pitch a tent, take the tent down again, cook, bake. You get to the end of the day — they have had a lovely time — but it is amazing how much you can cram into one day, that's for sure."