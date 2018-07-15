Kate Middleton and Prince William Have a Daytime Date at One of Their Favorite Events — Wimbledon!

Even though she’s still on maternity leave, Kate Middleton can’t resist Wimbledon!

For the second time this weekend, the avid tennis player (she and husband Prince William have a court at home at Anmer Hall) attended the tournament.

Joined by William, the new mom of three arrived in a bright yellow sleeve dress and waved to onlookers on the couple’s way to the royal box to watch Novak Djokovic and Kevin Anderson play in the Gentlemen’s Singles Final.

Once seated, Kate and William shared laughs and smiled at each other while gearing up for the highly anticipated match.

The royal couple left their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and baby Prince Louis, at home while they squeezed in some date time on Sunday afternoon.

On Saturday, Kate joined her sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, at Wimbledon for the Ladies’ Single Final for their first solo outing together.

Before the match — Kate’s first tennis outing since giving birth to Prince Louis — the royal sisters-in-law met previous female tennis champions and chatted with ball boys and girls.

Kate has been a fixture at Wimbledon for years, regularly attending matches as a kid with her family and then as a royal family member with William.

“It is such a quintessential part of English summer,” she said of the tournament last year. “I was really taken by Agassi and Sampras, Ivanisevic and Steffi Graf. That for me was my first memories.”

She even showed off her tennis skills last October in her first solo appearance after announcing her pregnancy. The royal has been a patron of the Lawn Tennis Association since 2016.

Sam Richardson, a coach with the association, told PEOPLE that Prince George may have the tennis bug.

“[Kate] says with George just being 4 he wants to whack a ball. So, she was asking what sort of stuff should be doing,” Richardson says. “She said he’s interested in it but more in whacking the ball.”