Kate Middleton can’t get enough of the action at Wimbledon!

The royal mom returned to the tennis tournament for the third time this year on Sunday, this time for a daytime date with husband Prince William to watch the Gentlemen’s Singles Final as Roger Federer takes on Novak Djokovic.

Kate wore a light blue dress by Emilia Wickstead for the outing, which she paired with nude heels. Meanwhile William opted for a grey suit jacket, a blue shirt and a pair of navy pants.

Ahead of the match, the royal couple met with several senior figures from the All England Lawn Tennis Club, which Kate is a patron of.

Kate made her first appearance at the highlight of the tennis calendar on July 2 — but rather than take her normal seat in the royal box, she headed over to Court 14 to watch British player Harriet Dart play American Christina McHale.

The royal — who sported a white shirt dress with buttons down the front accessorized with an Alexander McQueen belt, chic sunglasses and her signature blowout — later headed to Centre Court where she then took her seat in the front row of the royal box to see Tatjana Maria play Angelique Kerber.

She returned on Saturday with Meghan Markle, 37, as well as her sister Pippa Middleton, 35, to see the Women’s Singles Final featuring Meghan’s close friend Serena Williams and Romania’s Simona Halep. The occasion marked the one-year anniversary of the royal sisters-in-law’s first outing without their husbands by their sides at the very same event.

Following the match, Halep shared that seeing Kate and Meghan in the royal box gave her the “extra boost” she needed to win.

Kate and William, both 37, are veteran Wimbledon attendees. The avid players (they have a court at their country home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall) have regularly attend matches over the years.

In 2018, the royal mom of three also made back-to-back appearances at the famed tennis tournament. She and Meghan had their first solo outing on July 14, heading to the royal box to watch Angelique Kerber take on Serena Williams (a close friend of Meghan’s) in the Ladies’ Single Final.

The pair even coordinated their outfits for the event. The Duchess of Sussex wore a summery blue-and-white striped shirt from Ralph Lauren with wide-leg cream pants, while Princess Kate opted for a white-patterned dress.

Kate returned the next day with Prince William, leaving their children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and baby Prince Louis — at home to watch Novak Djokovic and Kevin Anderson play in the Gentlemen’s Singles Final.

Once seated, Kate — turning heads in a bright yellow dress with flutter sleeves — and William shared laughs and smiled at each other while gearing up for the highly anticipated match.

“It is such a quintessential part of English summer,” Kate said of the tennis tournament in 2017. “I was really taken by Agassi and Sampras, Ivanisevic and Steffi Graf. That for me was my first memories.”