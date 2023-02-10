Kate Middleton and Prince William's Next Star-Studded Red Carpet Moment Revealed

Kate Middleton and Prince William are gearing up for a glam night out at the BAFTAs this month.

Kensington Palace confirmed on Friday that Kate, 41, and Prince William, 40, will attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall on Sunday, February 19. Prince William has been president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts since 2010, and this outing will mark the couple's debut at the event as the Prince and Princess of Wales, titles they were given by King Charles III after he acceded to the throne following Queen Elizabeth II's death in September.

It will also mark a return to the awards for Prince William and Princess Kate after missing it in recent years. In 2021, William pulled out of an appearance at the BAFTAs following his grandfather Prince Philip's death. It was announced last year that the royal couple wouldn't attend the awards ceremony due to diary constraints.

Prince William and Kate Middleton at BAFTAs 2020. Samir Hussein/WireImage

In 2020, Princess Kate recycled her head-turning gold-and-white Alexander McQueen gown to appear on the BAFTA awards red carpet alongside her husband, who looked sharp in a tuxedo and bow tie.

Adhering to the sustainable fashion guide created by the London College of Fashion's Centre for Sustainability, asking guests to re-wear, rent or buy vintage, Kate opted for the Alexander McQueen (her wedding gown designer!) dress, which she previously wore during a 2012 state dinner in Malaysia.

Prince William and Kate Middleton at BAFTAs 2019. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate wore a white asymmetrical dress from Alexander McQueen in 2019 for the British equivalent of the Oscars.

She paired the elegant gown with a white clutch, a diamond bracelet and a pair of her late mother-in-law Princess Diana's pearl and silver earrings. Diana wore the earrings in 1995 while accepting the Humanitarian of the Year Award from the United Cerebral Palsy Foundation.

Kate Middleton and Prince William at BAFTAs 2018. Karwai Tang/WireImage

In 2018, while pregnant with Prince Louis, Kate opted for a dark green dress with black detailing by Jenny Packham.

That year, many guests, including Angelina Jolie and Margot Robbie, wore all black in support of the Time's Up Movement. The royal family tends to stay away from anything political — they don't even vote. Although the fight to end the harassment, assault and mistreatment of women in the workplace is not aligned with any political party, it's still more of a public stand than the royals typically take on hot-button issues.

Kate Middleton and Prince William at BAFTAs 2017. DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

Princess Kate made her debut at the BAFTAs in 2017, hitting the red carpet in a bespoke Alexander McQueen creation — a black off-the-shoulder gown covered in a delicate pattern of green and violet flowers.

Prince William and Princess Kate dressed to the nines (complete with a tiara for Kate!) for a Buckingham Palace reception in December, but their last red carpet moment actually came on a green carpet — at the 2022 Earthshot Prize awards ceremony in Boston.

In a royal first, the Princess of Wales rented a dress by Solace London for the event. Keeping with the ceremony's earth-friendly theme, where guests were asked not to purchase new dresses or suits for the evening.

Kate Middleton. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Prince William and Kate's return to the red carpet for the BAFTAs will come after a week of lessened royal duties while they spend half-term with their three children: Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4. The Prince and Princess of Wales have made it a point to restrict their public engagements and spend time with their kids during school breaks.

The family relocated from London to Windsor over the summer. In Windsor, the family relishes the open parkland and countryside where Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis can freely play.

"They love that the kids can go out on their bikes and cycle around the estate, and they are all really excited to meet everyone," a friend recently told PEOPLE. "It's a real little community."

It's also possible that the family of five will head to their beloved country retreat, Amner Hall in Norfolk, during the time off from school.