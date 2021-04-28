Kate Middleton and Prince William Wedding Guest Recalls Bride's Arrival: 'Everything Just Roared'

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary on April 29

Kate Middleton's highly anticipated walk down the aisle didn't disappoint.

Martin and Sue Fidler, locals from Kate's hometown of Bucklebury who attended her 2011 royal wedding to Prince William, recall in this week's issue of PEOPLE the moment everyone had been waiting for on the big day: the bride's arrival.

"Everything outside just roared," Martin remembers. "You could hear it all outside to begin with as she approached. It was like a wave of sound getting louder and louder as she got closer to the Abbey. When the trumpets started inside to announce that she'd arrived, it's a wonder the roof didn't lift off!"

The couple say the excited crowd hoping to catch a glimpse of the historic event outside screamed and shouted as Kate made her way inside.

"When Kate came in — what a wonderful sight. She looked incredible," Martin adds. "And she hasn't changed a bit in ten years."

Sue says, "We couldn't actually see William and Kate during the ceremony, but we could hear the service on the loudspeakers, and we saw Kate and William walk back down the aisle as a married couple."

When Martin and Sue returned to Bucklebury from London that evening, there were hundreds of people who had gathered to watch the ceremony on the village green still celebrating. The couple headed to the Bladebone Inn for some champagne.

"There was music playing and they were all having drinks to celebrate, but I crept off after a little while and went home for a rest," Sue admits.

Although it was a long day, the excitement still hasn't faded 10 years later.

"I've still got my outfit and my fascinator. I can't see that I'll ever throw them away because it was such a special day. It was a total one-off," Sue shares.

