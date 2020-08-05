Kate Middleton Recycles Her Floral Face Mask to Visit a Senior Care Home with Prince William

Kate Middleton and Prince William are masking up.

The couple continued their day in Wales on Wednesday with a visit to the Shire Hall Care Home in Cardiff. For the first time, William and Kate wore face masks together as a precaution amid the coronavirus pandemic. Prince William chose a blue mask, while Kate's face covering was a pretty floral pattern that coordinated with her ensemble.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spoke with staff, residents and family in the garden to learn about the residents' and staff's challenges during the coronavirus outbreak and how they've been able to keep in touch with their loved ones.

Kate and Prince William, both 38, are familiar faces to the residents — in May, they acted as the hosts of a virtual bingo game, calling the numbers and congratulating the winners.

Kate is known for recycling her favorite outfits — in fact, she previously wore her long-sleeved seersucker dress with a pink floral print by Emilia Wickstead at the unveiling of her third "Back to Nature" garden in Sept. 2019 — and now she's carried the trend onto her face covering.

Kate sported a face mask by Amaia, one of her favorite children's brands — the same one she wore on Tuesday to visit Baby Basics, a charity that acts as a food bank for baby supplies such as diapers, wipes, food and books for families in need. For her charity visit, where she helped unload and sort donations, the royal paired the mask with a white dress with buttons down the front.

Since the British royal family has returned to in-person engagements in June, they have largely opted for social distancing measures over face coverings. Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall became the first British royal to sport a mask in public last week during her day of outings in London, pairing her denim dress with a Liberty print mask by Fiona Clare.

Kate and Prince William's visit to the senior care home came after spending time at the summer resort spot Barry Island as businesses in Wales start to reopen their doors amid the coronavirus crisis. In hearing about the pandemic's effect on tourism, the couple stopped by an arcade for some games.

Kate and William both tested their skills on a claw machine — however, their three children will be disappointed that they came up short. Kate's claw did hook a stuffed animal, to which the royal gave an enthusiastic double thumbs-up, before expressing her disappointment when the toy shook loose as the crane lifted.