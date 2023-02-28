Kate Middleton and Prince William Visit Wales Ahead of a Special Feast Day for the Country

Kate Middleton and Prince William are gearing up for their first St. David's Day as the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The royal couple visited South Wales on Tuesday ahead of the country's national day on Wednesday: the feast day for St. David, Wales' patron saint. It comes just a few days after they traveled to the Welsh capital of Cardiff for a sporting rivalry, watching the Wales vs. England Six Nations rugby match (Princess Kate, 41, took over as patron of the Rugby Football Union in early 2022 while Prince William, 40, has been patron of the Welsh Rugby Union since 2016).

Their first stop of the day was to the Brynawel Rehabilitation Centre, where the Prince and Princess of Wales saw a special initiative that will help create an outdoor space for growing vegetables and encourage better mental health in those struggling with the effects of drug and alcohol addiction. Their Royal Foundation is supporting social enterprise Life at No. 27 to help the organization scale up its plan for therapy gardens that aid well-being.

The new garden will include a collection of allotments for people to have their own space to learn and grow their own produce. It will sit alongside a communal sensory and herbal garden, a mud kitchen and an interactive learning space.

"Exciting news! In our second Community Impact Day we're launching a collaboration between The Royal Foundation and Life at No. 27, creating allotments and therapy gardens to support mental health and wellbeing in communities across South Wales," the couple's staff wrote — in both English and Welsh — on their Instagram page upon their arrival on Tuesday.

Annabelle Padwick, founder of Life at No. 27, said in a statement, "I have seen first-hand how working with therapy gardens can dramatically improve self-belief and your own mental health."

"Our unique therapy allotments and gardens are vital as they offer a safe environment for those experiencing mental ill health, to process and explore difficult experiences with trained therapists whilst at the same time learning new skills," she added. "We are also able to offer children and adults therapeutic opportunities to grow in confidence, resilience and self-belief, whilst experiencing positive human connection, contact with nature, sensory play and restorative conversation."

Amanda Berry, Chief Executive Officer of The Royal Foundation, said in a statement, "Their Royal Highnesses are passionate about creating a lasting impact in the communities they visit, playing an instrumental role in bringing together local stakeholders to amplify the work of organizations and ensure support reaches those who need it most."

She added the couple "continue to prioritize our society's mental health and spending time in nature is known to have a range of benefits, including reducing depression and anxiety."

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales. Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Prince William and Kate then traveled to Aberavon Leisure & Fitness Centre to hear about the importance of sport and exercise in boosting mental health. The center opened in 2016 and includes a large indoor sports hall, where William and Kate spent time with young people and Welsh professional athletes, including paralympic discus thrower Harrison Walsh and sprinter Hannah Brier.

Afterward, the royal couple spent time meeting members of the public gathered outside.

Prince William and Princess Kate had their last engagement of the day at the headquarters of the Wales Air Ambulance. They met with emergency workers, volunteers and supporters to hear about their recent operations across Wales.

The Prince of Wales previously served as both an Air Ambulance and an RAF search and rescue helicopter pilot.

On Wednesday, Prince William and Princess Kate will attend the annual St. David's Day parade in Windsor. It will be the first time that William has visited the Welsh Guards since becoming honorary Colonel of the Welsh Guards, fitting with his new title of the Prince of Wales. King Charles III first announced the new title for his eldest son and heir in December.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

William and Kate were made Prince and Princess of Wales by King Charles just one day after the Queen died "peacefully" at Balmoral in Scotland on Sept. 8. They went to Wales as soon as was practically possible after receiving the new titles — just a day after royal mourning period ended.

A royal source told PEOPLE the couple is focused on "deepening the trust and respect of the people of Wales over time."

"The Prince and Princess of Wales will approach their roles in the modest and humble way they've approached their work previously," the source added.

The source said of Kate, "The new Princess of Wales appreciates the history associated with this role but will understandably want to look to the future as she creates her own path."

But Kate and Prince William already had a special connection to Wales — in fact, it's where they lived as newlyweds and first-time parents!