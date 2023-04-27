Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Back in the Mountains of Wales for Fun Day Out Before Coronation

The Prince and Princess of Wales continued their immersion in Welsh life, including rappelling down rocks and meeting the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team's search dogs

By Simon Perry
Published on April 27, 2023 09:36 AM
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales arrive at the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue during day one of their visit to Wales
Prince William and Kate Middleton. Photo: Matthew Horwood - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Prince William are back in the Welsh hills.

With just over a week to go until King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation, the Prince and Princess of Wales traveled to Wales on Thursday afternoon. They bundled up against the rain with warm coats, both wearing red — one of the colors represented on Wales' flag.

They met volunteers of the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team, who risk their lives helping to keep walkers and climbers on the nearby mountain range safe. The couple, who are enthusiastic about outdoor sports and the countryside, took the chance to take part in training activities like rappelling, medical support exercises and a search dog rescue demonstration. Prince William and Princess Kate — who are pet parents to a cocker spaniel named Orla — met the team's border collies, Kizzi and Kassie.

Hiking and rural pursuits are key leisure activities in the nearby Bannau Brycheiniog National Park (which has recently been renamed from Brecon Beacons) in the heart of Wales and bring thousands of people to the area each year. The nearby Pen y Fan mountain (the highest peak in southern Britain) will regularly have lines of walkers heading to its top on fair weather days. As well as covering the incredibly popular Pen y Fan, the region also includes Ystradfellte waterfalls and the former coal mining valleys to the south.

The Central Beacons Mountain Rescue teams, who handle emergency calls from stricken walkers, are celebrating their 60th anniversary this year.

After their activities alongside the experts, Prince William, 40, who is Patron of Mountain Rescue England and Wales, and Princess Kate met with current volunteers to hear about their roles and experiences in carrying out rescues.

Catherine, Princess of Wales abseils down a quarry at the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue during day one of her visit to Wales
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales. Matthew Horwood - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Their visit is a key part of their ongoing immersion in Wales since they became Prince and Princess of Wales after Queen Elizabeth died in September.

While mountains and outdoor pursuits are one key element of Welsh culture and interest, the game of rugby also plays a central role. Clubs also often provide a social hub in villages in towns. Later on Thursday, Prince William and Kate will head to Dowlais Rugby Club to meet members of the local community. When they leave the club, they will spend time with well-wishers gathered outside.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been gradually building in their knowledge and understanding of the issues that communities face across Wales. Those close to them say the couple is passionate about deepening their relationship with Wales and acting as ambassadors for its people.

After wrapping their royal engagements for the day, Prince William and Princess Kate are staying the night at a local bed and breakfast.

Coming a day after King Charles and Queen Camilla visited Liverpool, in England's northwest, Prince William and Princess Kate's visit to Wales underlined how the royal family is seeing some of the U.K. before the coronation on May 6.

