All the Best Photos from Kate Middleton and Prince William's Visit to Northern Ireland

01 of 26 Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images Kate Middleton and Prince William headed to Northern Ireland on Thursday for a surprise visit.

02 of 26 Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images The visit marked their first time in Northern Ireland since becoming the Prince and Princess of Wales following the death of Queen Elizabeth last month.

03 of 26 The royal couple, who coordinated in blue outfits, started their busy day at PIPS Suicide Prevention Ireland in Belfast, which provides crisis support for those at risk of suicide and self-harm.

04 of 26 Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, PIPS has seen a significant rise in those reaching out for help, including an increase of over 500% among young people.

05 of 26 Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images "A greater sort of awareness for reaching out for help as well, so as much as the struggles everyone has seen after COVID, but also the awareness of that you actually can [reach out for help]," Kate said at the organization.

06 of 26 Prince William and Kate Middleton. Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images The couple spoke to charity staff and counselors about the life-saving work, including how it has worked to remove barriers to support those experiencing suicidal thoughts. Some initiatives are its "no appointment needed" service and work to train reception staff to help members of the public in distress.

07 of 26 Kate Middleton. Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images Children are helped through art therapy, and Prince William and Kate joined with volunteers to put together the charity's "Little Boxes of Hope" care packages.

08 of 26 Kate Middleton. Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images The packages are given to children following their time with the charity to aid their recovery.

09 of 26 Prince William. Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images The packages also ensure that their parents and guardians feel better equipped to cope.

10 of 26 Kate Middleton and Prince William. Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images The couple were all smiles as they greeted locals in Belfast.

11 of 26 Kate Middleton. Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Images The Prince and Princess of Wales are known for showing off their competitive sides on occasion, including the day's cocktail mixing race!

12 of 26 PHIL NOBLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images William and Kate hopped behind the bar to see who could craft a cocktail faster at Trademarket, an outdoor street food and retail market situated in the heart of Belfast.

13 of 26 Kate Middleton. PHIL NOBLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images They added the ingredients, shook them up and poured out the results.

14 of 26 Prince William. Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Images Prince William seemed to be enjoying the lighthearted moment!

15 of 26 Prince William and Kate Middleton. Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Images The last step? Toasting and tasting!

16 of 26 Prince William. PHIL NOBLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Outdoors, Prince William knelt to give some pets to a pup! At home, Kate and Prince William have a cocker spaniel named Orla.

17 of 26 Prince William. Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Images Local entrepreneur Will Neill set up Trademarket to create a vibrant, welcoming and diverse site which would allow new businesses from different backgrounds to work alongside each other.

18 of 26 Kate Middleton. Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Images The Prince and Princess of Wales chatted with vendors and heard about the measures that have been put in place to ensure the site is both ethically and environmentally sustainable, such as removing single-use plastics and a commitment to paying staff a living wage.

19 of 26 Prince William and Kate Middleton. Samir Hussein/WireImage Their final stop of the day was Carrickfergus, about 12 miles from Belfast.

20 of 26 Kate Middleton. Liam McBurney - Pool/Getty Images They visited the charity Carrick Connect, which helps teens who face emotional or social difficulties. They heard about the organization's mentoring service that helps young people develop strategies for coping with life. Earlier this year, the charity launched the new "Feel Good Hub," a project designed, organized and driven by young people aged 18-25 to promote physical and mental well-being.

21 of 26 Kate Middleton. Liam McBurney - Pool/Getty Images Kate also held a baby at Carrick Connect — and she's admitted in the past to getting "broody" around little ones!

22 of 26 Prince William and Kate Middleton. Liam McBurney - Pool/Getty Images The couple — who were given the titles the Baron and Lady of Carrickfergus by the late Queen Elizabeth on their wedding day in 2011 — walked along the town's seafront to meet locals.

23 of 26 Kate Middleton. Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images Of course, Kate spent time chatting with little ones!

24 of 26 Kate Middleton. Liam McBurney-Pool/Getty A tense moment came when a heckler told Kate, "Ireland belongs to the Irish." The royal quickly moved on to greet other well-wishers.

25 of 26 Kate Middleton and Prince William. Charles McQuillan/Getty The visit comes on the back of a busy period for the couple since royal mourning ended on Sept. 27. They marked that day with a trip to Anglesey and Swansea — their first visit to Wales since being named Prince and Princess of Wales by King Charles III a day after the death of Queen Elizabeth on Sept. 8.