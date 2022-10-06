All the Best Photos from Kate Middleton and Prince William's Visit to Northern Ireland

From mixing cocktails to holding babies to meeting dogs, the Prince and Princess of Wales had a busy day during a surprise trip to Northern Ireland

Published on October 6, 2022 03:05 PM
Catherine, Princess of Wales (L) makes cocktails during a visit of the Trademarket outdoor market in Belfast, Northern Ireland
Kate Middleton. Photo: PHIL NOBLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
01 of 26
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales smile during their visit to the PIPS (Public Initiative for Prevention of Suicide and Self Harm) charity on October 06, 2022 in Belfast, Northern Ireland
Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Prince William headed to Northern Ireland on Thursday for a surprise visit.

02 of 26
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales smile during their visit to the PIPS (Public Initiative for Prevention of Suicide and Self Harm) charity on October 06, 2022 in Belfast, Northern Ireland
Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

The visit marked their first time in Northern Ireland since becoming the Prince and Princess of Wales following the death of Queen Elizabeth last month.

03 of 26
Prince William and Kate

The royal couple, who coordinated in blue outfits, started their busy day at PIPS Suicide Prevention Ireland in Belfast, which provides crisis support for those at risk of suicide and self-harm.

04 of 26
Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles during her visit to the PIPS (Public Initiative for Prevention of Suicide and Self Harm) charity with Prince William, Prince of Wales on October 06, 2022 in Belfast, Northern Ireland
Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, PIPS has seen a significant rise in those reaching out for help, including an increase of over 500% among young people.

05 of 26
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales speak with Erin Quinn, aged 24, about her personal challenges and how PIPS is supporting her to overcome these, during their visit to the PIPS (Public Initiative for Prevention of Suicide and Self Harm) charity
Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

"A greater sort of awareness for reaching out for help as well, so as much as the struggles everyone has seen after COVID, but also the awareness of that you actually can [reach out for help]," Kate said at the organization.

06 of 26
Prince William, Prince of Wales (second left) and Catherine, Princess of Wales (second right) speak with staff and counsellors during their visit to the PIPS (Public Initiative for Prevention of Suicide and Self Harm) charity on October 06, 2022 in Belfast, Northern Ireland
Prince William and Kate Middleton. Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

The couple spoke to charity staff and counselors about the life-saving work, including how it has worked to remove barriers to support those experiencing suicidal thoughts. Some initiatives are its "no appointment needed" service and work to train reception staff to help members of the public in distress.

07 of 26
Catherine, Princess of Wales joins a group of volunteer counsellors packing the charity’s "Little Boxes of Hope" which are given to children following their time with the charity to assist their ongoing recovery during her visit to the PIPS (Public Initiative for Prevention of Suicide and Self Harm) charity with Prince William, Prince of Wales on October 06, 2022 in Belfast, Northern Ireland
Kate Middleton. Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

Children are helped through art therapy, and Prince William and Kate joined with volunteers to put together the charity's "Little Boxes of Hope" care packages.

08 of 26
Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles as she joins a group of volunteer counsellors packing the charity’s "Little Boxes of Hope" which are given to children following their time with the charity to assist their ongoing recovery during her visit to the PIPS (Public Initiative for Prevention of Suicide and Self Harm) charity with Prince William, Prince of Wales on October 06, 2022 in Belfast, Northern Ireland
Kate Middleton. Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

The packages are given to children following their time with the charity to aid their recovery.

09 of 26
Prince William, Prince of Wales joins a group of volunteer counsellors packing the charity’s "Little Boxes of Hope" which are given to children following their time with the charity to assist their ongoing recovery during her visit to the PIPS (Public Initiative for Prevention of Suicide and Self Harm) charity with Catherine, Princess of Wales on October 06, 2022 in Belfast, Northern Ireland
Prince William. Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

The packages also ensure that their parents and guardians feel better equipped to cope.

10 of 26
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales smile as they speak with well-wishers after their visit to the PIPS (Public Initiative for Prevention of Suicide and Self Harm) charity on October 06, 2022 in Belfast, Northern Ireland
Kate Middleton and Prince William. Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

The couple were all smiles as they greeted locals in Belfast.

11 of 26
Catherine, Princess of Wales makes a cocktail as she visits the Trademarket outdoor market, as part of the royal visit to Northern Ireland
Kate Middleton. Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Images

The Prince and Princess of Wales are known for showing off their competitive sides on occasion, including the day's cocktail mixing race!

12 of 26
Prince William, Prince of Wales makes cocktails during a visit of the Trademarket outdoor market in Belfast, Northern Ireland
PHIL NOBLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

William and Kate hopped behind the bar to see who could craft a cocktail faster at Trademarket, an outdoor street food and retail market situated in the heart of Belfast.

13 of 26
Catherine, Princess of Wales (L) makes cocktails during a visit of the Trademarket outdoor market in Belfast, Northern Ireland
Kate Middleton. PHIL NOBLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

They added the ingredients, shook them up and poured out the results.

14 of 26
Prince William, Prince of Wales visits the Trademarket outdoor market, as part of the royal visit to Northern Ireland
Prince William. Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Images

Prince William seemed to be enjoying the lighthearted moment!

15 of 26
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, make cocktails during a visit to the Trademarket outdoor market, as part of the royal visit to Northern Ireland
Prince William and Kate Middleton. Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Images

The last step? Toasting and tasting!

16 of 26
Prince William, Prince of Wales pets a dog during a visit of the Trademarket outdoor market, in Belfast
Prince William. PHIL NOBLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Outdoors, Prince William knelt to give some pets to a pup! At home, Kate and Prince William have a cocker spaniel named Orla.

17 of 26
Prince William, Prince of Wales visits the Trademarket outdoor market, as part of the royal visit to Northern Ireland
Prince William. Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Images

Local entrepreneur Will Neill set up Trademarket to create a vibrant, welcoming and diverse site which would allow new businesses from different backgrounds to work alongside each other.

18 of 26
Catherine, Princess of Wales visits the Trademarket outdoor market, as part of the royal visit to Northern Ireland
Kate Middleton. Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Images

The Prince and Princess of Wales chatted with vendors and heard about the measures that have been put in place to ensure the site is both ethically and environmentally sustainable, such as removing single-use plastics and a commitment to paying staff a living wage.

19 of 26
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales during their visit to Carrickfergus Castle on October 06, 2022 in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
Prince William and Kate Middleton. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Their final stop of the day was Carrickfergus, about 12 miles from Belfast.

20 of 26
Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to Carrick Connect, a youth charity based in Carrickfergus which offers support services to local young people experiencing social or emotional difficulties, as part of a visit to Northern Ireland
Kate Middleton. Liam McBurney - Pool/Getty Images

They visited the charity Carrick Connect, which helps teens who face emotional or social difficulties. They heard about the organization's mentoring service that helps young people develop strategies for coping with life. Earlier this year, the charity launched the new "Feel Good Hub," a project designed, organized and driven by young people aged 18-25 to promote physical and mental well-being.

21 of 26
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales with Vice Lord Lieutenant of County Antrim, Miranda Gordon, during a visit to Carrick Connect, a youth charity based in Carrickfergus which offers support services to local young people experiencing social or emotional difficulties, as part of a visit to Northern Ireland
Kate Middleton. Liam McBurney - Pool/Getty Images

Kate also held a baby at Carrick Connect — and she's admitted in the past to getting "broody" around little ones!

22 of 26
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales meet members of the public during a visit to Carrick Connect, a youth charity based in Carrickfergus which offers support services to local young people experiencing social or emotional difficulties, as part of a visit to Northern Ireland
Prince William and Kate Middleton. Liam McBurney - Pool/Getty Images

The couple — who were given the titles the Baron and Lady of Carrickfergus by the late Queen Elizabeth on their wedding day in 2011 — walked along the town's seafront to meet locals.

23 of 26
Catherine, Princess of Wales speaks with a young well-wisher after her visit to the PIPS (Public Initiative for Prevention of Suicide and Self Harm) charity with Prince William, Prince of Wales on October 06, 2022 in Belfast, Northern Ireland
Kate Middleton. Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

Of course, Kate spent time chatting with little ones!

24 of 26
Catherine, Princess of Wales greets the public during their visit to Carrickfergus Castle on October 06, 2022 in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
Kate Middleton. Liam McBurney-Pool/Getty

A tense moment came when a heckler told Kate, "Ireland belongs to the Irish." The royal quickly moved on to greet other well-wishers.

25 of 26
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales greet the public during their visit to Carrickfergus Castle on October 06, 2022 in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
Kate Middleton and Prince William. Charles McQuillan/Getty

The visit comes on the back of a busy period for the couple since royal mourning ended on Sept. 27. They marked that day with a trip to Anglesey and Swansea — their first visit to Wales since being named Prince and Princess of Wales by King Charles III a day after the death of Queen Elizabeth on Sept. 8.

26 of 26
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales greet the public during their visit to Carrickfergus Castle on October 06, 2022 in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
Kate Middleton and Prince William. Charles McQuillan/Getty

This week, Prince William and Kate have been emphasizing that despite their new titles and change in status in the ranks of the royal family, they are continuing their ongoing work in key areas.

