Kate Middleton and Prince William Check Out a London Pub 2 Days Before King Charles' Coronation

Kate Middleton and Prince William are hitting the town in London — just two days before the coronation!

On Thursday afternoon, the Prince and Princess of Wales visited Dog & Duck Pub in Soho to hear how the tavern is preparing for King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation weekend. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to flood the city for a glimpse of the royal festivities, the BBC reported, and business will likely boom at the Dog & Duck, just a mile from Buckingham Palace.

Prince William, 40, and Princess Kate, 41, took the Tube — the city's public subway, also known as the London Underground — to the pub. "Jumping on the Elizabeth Line to Soho!" a photo of them sitting on the train was captioned on social media, riding on the route named in honor of Prince William's late grandmother Queen Elizabeth.

After getting off the transportation system, they walked down Frith Street to the Dog & Duck.

For the outing, Princess Kate wore a long red coat by Eponine London (with a hint of blue lining) — a recycled piece from her closet that she previously wore during a visit to Wales during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee weekend as well as a May 2021 outing surrounding the launch of the book Hold Still — over a white skirt. She accessorized with white heels and a coordinating handbag. Meanwhile, Prince William wore a suit with a blue button-down shirt sans tie.

They spent time with staff and met representatives from other hospitality and recreation businesses in Soho. Dog & Duck Pub is owned by the Nicholson's group, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary year. The classic English tavern is one of many in Nicholson's portfolio that will be hosting special events to celebrate the historic coronation at Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

William and Kate will occasionally try the offerings on tap during related outings. While joining the Irish Guards for their annual celebration at Aldershot on St. Patrick's Day, the Princes of Wales joked that he would "likely fail once again to finish a pint of Guinness" in his formal remarks.

After spending some time in the pub, the Prince and Princess of Wales greeted some of those gathered outside.

Prince William told some people that he "just had a bit of cider" inside the pub but added that he was putting his coronation responsibilities first. "I will drink after the coronation but not now," he quipped.

Of all the people visiting London for the crowning, Prince William said, "We have a lot of visitors. We are getting people from all over the world. Fantastic." He also spoke some French to one couple, saying simple phrases such as "hello" and "how are you."

"His French is not that good," Maud Garmy says.

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales. James Manning/PA Images via Getty Images

Amid weather reports predicting some rain for the coronation weekend, Prince William told the crowd, "Crossing fingers for the weather!"

Princess Kate left some in the crowd wiping away tears after they met her.

Emma Bird, who is celebrating her birthday, says, "Kate reminds me of Princess Diana — the way she dresses, the way she is with the crowd. Aura is the word. She was born to be a princess, and she didn't know."

Prince William and Kate Middleton. James Manning/PA Images via Getty Images

The couple's trip to the Dog & Duck was their first official appearance of the coronation week, and preparations are in full swing for the historic crowning ceremony. On Wednesday morning, the Prince and Princess of Wales attended a rehearsal at Westminster Abbey with their children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. The family joined King Charles, 74, Queen Camilla, 75, and Princess Anne, 72, for the practice.

The Wales family arrival at the Dean's Yard behind Westminster Abbey coincided with a class change at neighboring Westminster School. When the kids moving between lessons spotted the family, they excitedly waved — and Princess Charlotte returned the gesture.

A bystander says Kate seemed relaxed and happy during the outing.

Even King Charles appeared at ease with just a few days to go to his crowning. "He was smiling broadly," says a witness.

Over 2,200 guests will fill Westminster Abbey for the coronation on Saturday, where the Wales family will play a visible role. Prince William and Prince George will poignantly participate in the church service as the next two people in the line of succession to the throne.

The Prince of Wales will pay homage to King Charles, stepping forward to pledge his loyalty and allegiance. Meanwhile, Prince George is set to serve as a Page of Honor alongside Queen Camilla's three grandsons and support his grandfather the King.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

"His parents are very excited and delighted that he is a page," a spokesperson for the Prince and Princess of Wales previously told PEOPLE of the mood. "It's something that his parents have thought long and hard about and are very much looking forward to — and I'm sure George is, too."