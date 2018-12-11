Kate Middleton Spreads Holiday Cheer with William at Children's Hospital – in Green Polka Dots!

Young patients at a children’s clinic in London received a pair of special visitors on Tuesday.

Prince William and Kate Middleton headed to Evelina London, a special clinic that cares for kids with rare and complex conditions and helps support their families. The visit by the couple came as Kate was made a patron of the children’s hospital.

Through visits to hospitals and hospices, Kate has seen firsthand the impact that comprehensive care and support can have upon young children.

The palace says her patronage of Evelina London “provides an opportunity to champion the medical professionals working on the front-line in children’s healthcare, and shine a light on their work supporting children in their early years.”

Marian Ridley, Director of Evelina London, said in a statement they were “absolutely delighted and deeply honored” that the royal mom was taking up the post.

Kate Middleton and Prince William Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton Chris Jackson/Getty

Kate Middleton Chris Jackson/Getty

“The Duchess shares our passion for giving children and young people the very best start in life and Her Royal Highness’ support will help champion the life-saving care our staff are providing to our patients,” said Ridley. “It is a huge pleasure to welcome Their Royal Highnesses back to our hospital and we are absolutely delighted that they are able to join us as we begin to celebrate our milestone 150th anniversary. We are immensely grateful for Their Royal Highnesses’ support and we look forward to working closely with The Duchess as our Patron.”

While visiting the clinic, which is set to mark its 150th birthday next year, the royal parents spoke with staff and parents and met children as they took part in Christmas-themed fun.

Kate, 36, looked ready for the holidays in a green dress covered in white polka dots by LK Bennett. She completed the look with a matching green L.K. Bennett "Dora" clutch and matching heels – both of which the royal mom used at an outing just last week, keeping up her go-to move of recycling pieces from her closet!

Kate Middleton Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

The couple walked through the hospital atrium, being greeted by staff, nurses, patients and visitors — many of whom were surprised to see the royal couple.

One young patient – 12-year-old Esme Orbell, who has been coming to see the specialists at the hospital as she has right hemiplegia – says of Kate, “She was so polite and lovely, and talked to everyone. She wished me a happy Christmas.”

Her mother, Jackie, adds that they came to London from Bury St. Edmonds, in Suffolk, for the appointment today. “We have been coming here for eight years and to have the royals come in today has made it really special for her. It made our trip worthwhile.”

One staffer said they chatted about the new decorative artwork that has been recently painted along the walls of the hospital hallway.

William spoke about football injury with one young boy while Kate chatted with young moms holding babies.

Kate Middleton Chris Jackson/Getty

Kate Middleton Chris Jackson/Getty

Next, they are set to stop by The Passage homeless center, which William once visited with his late mother, Princess Diana. There, they were expected to join in an arts-and-crafts workshop, where cards and gifts were being prepared ahead of The Passage’s Christmas party next week.

The outings came a week after William and Kate spent two days helping make the holidays fun for military families and servicemen and women at home and abroad.