Kate Middleton and Prince William Visit English Countryside Where Kate Vacationed as a Kid

Kate Middleton and Prince William are spending the day in the countryside!

After a busy weekend, which saw them gather on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for Trooping the Colour (and son Prince Louis’ big debut!), the royal couple headed out to the mountainous region of Lake District (where Kate spent happy childhood vacations) to talk to farmers — and get their hands dirty by helping with a bit of sheep shearing.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The royal parents kicked off their visit to Keswick, Cumbria — about 310 miles north west of London. Kate, 37, enjoyed a lot of family holidays in the nearby area known as Lake District when she was growing up. Earlier this month, she she wrote a note that was posted during the Chelsea Flower Show that said it was a place she loved to go “boulder hopping” when she was a child.

The Duke, 2nd left, and Duchess of Cambridge on a walkabout in Keswick town centre during a visit to Cumbria. Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images

RELATED: Kate Middleton Snuck in Sweet Nod to Meghan Markle and Harry’s Wedding at Trooping the Colour

Before they headed off to meet some farmers and take part in the seasonal job of shearing some of the sheep that dot the area’s mountainsides, William and Kate joined a celebration of people and local organizations close to their heart. They met representatives from the mountain rescue service and a drugs advisory group, and young people trained as mental health first aiders. Former air ambulance and air-sea rescue helicopter pilot William, 36, supports rescue teams in Britain’s hillside areas, while Kate has been helping to tackle addictions and the consequences for families.

Following the reception at Keswick’s Moot Hall for the groups — most of whom were helped by grants from the Cumbria Community Foundation — the royal couple walked through the Market Square meeting some of the crowds who had gathered to chat to them.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

They then headed to a traditional mountain sheep farm, to meet farmers and hear about some of the key challenges farmers are facing, and helped with some of the activities like shearing. Farming and agriculture on some of the most challenging terrain in the U.K., and the income from millions of tourists drawn to Lake District — which was named a World Heritage site by UNESCO in 2017 — are the key industries in the county of Cumbria.