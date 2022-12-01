Kate Middleton and Prince William Bundle up for Visit to Boston Harbor

The Prince and Princess of Wales learned about how climate change is affecting the city and its shoreline

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2016 after graduating from The College of New Jersey and holding previous positions at Seventeen, CBS Radio and more. Follow the proud dog mom on Twitter at @stephpetit_ for the latest on Queen Elizabeth's corgis.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 1, 2022 03:49 PM
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit east Boston to see the changing face of Boston’s shoreline as the city contends with rising sea levels on December 01, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Prince William and Kate Middleton. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty

Kate Middleton and Prince William are learning about the past, present and future of Boston's waterfront.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, both 40, continued their visit to the U.S. on Thursday afternoon with an outing in Boston Harbor. After learning how Boston has successfully driven climate innovation earlier in the day at Greentown Labs, they saw the changing face of the city's shoreline as it contends with rising sea levels.

The couple wrapped up warm in scarves and long wool coats for the outdoor visit in the 35-degree weather.

Hosted by Mayor Michelle Wu, the couple heard about Boston's waterfront at Piers Park from representatives of key environmental organizations such as Boston Harbor Now, Stone Living Lab, the Trustees of Reservations and The Harborkeepers. They also spoke with members of the community about their experiences with flooding and storm surges, as well as the projects underway to mitigate the risks of climate change while promoting equity among the diverse residents of East Boston.

William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit east Boston to see the changing face of Boston’s shoreline as the city contends with rising sea levels on December 01, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Prince William and Kate Middleton. Chris Jackson/Getty

Kate and Prince William's visit coincided with an announcement by Boston Harbor Now's Stone Living Lab, which researches and tests nature-based ecological restoration solutions around Boston's waterfront, about their collaboration with a Earthshot Prize 2021 finalist: Living Seawalls.

Living Seawalls designs panels designed to mimic natural habitat formations like rock pools and mangrove roots that can be fitted to waterfront infrastructure to promote marine biodiversity. Over the coming months, Living Seawalls will work with the Stone Living Lab to design, manufacture and install these panels in two sites along Boston Harbor.

Catherine, Princess of Wales visits east Boston to see the changing face of Boston’s shoreline as the city contends with rising sea levels on December 01, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Kate Middleton. Chris Jackson/Getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Kate and Prince William's three-day visit to the U.S. — their first since spending time in New York City back in 2014 — will lead to Friday evening's Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony. There, five winners from the pool of finalists will be announced. They will each receive $1 million in grants to scale and accelerate their project's goals, plus support from the Earthshot network.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit east Boston to see the changing face of Boston’s shoreline as the city contends with rising sea levels on December 01, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Prince William and Kate Middleton. Chris Jackson/Getty

A source tells PEOPLE, "The prize has become the Prince's Super Bowl moment of the year, and he looks forward to continuing to use the platform each year to shine a light on some of the most impactful projects doing amazing things around the world to save our planet's future."

Kate and Prince William kicked off their visit to Boston on Wednesday with a welcome at Boston City Hall from Mayor Michelle Wu. That night, they headed to the TD Garden to watch the Boston Celtics take on the Miami Heat, sitting courtside for the basketball game.

Related Articles
Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives for her visit of Greentown Labs, North America’s largest clean-tech incubator, to learn more about how climate innovation is nurtured and scaled on December 01, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts
Kate Middleton and Prince William Continue U.S. Trip with Special 'Green' Outing
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 30: Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales pose with Mayor Michelle Wu (R) as they kick off Earthshot celebrations by lighting up Boston at Speaker’s Corner by City Hall on November 30, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the coastal city of Boston to attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, an event which celebrates those whose work is helping to repair the planet. During their trip, which will last for three days, the royal couple will learn about the environmental challenges Boston faces as well as meeting those who are combating the effects of climate change in the area. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Prince William Thanks 'Hardy Bostonians' for Braving the Rain on First Official Outing in Boston
prince william kate Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat at TD Garde20221130_12
Kate Middleton and Prince William Sit Courtside at Boston Celtics Game: 'Let's Go!'
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the Earthshot Prize 2021 at Alexandra Palace on October 17, 2021 in London, England.
Kate Middleton and Prince William's Boston Trip Details Revealed: Their 'Super Bowl'
Prince William, Prince of Wales (Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Coningsby) tours the BAE Systems Typhoon Maintenance Facility during a visit to RAF Coningsby on November 18, 2022 in Coningsby, England.
Prince William Shares His First TikTok as Excitement Rises for Earthshot Prize Awards in U.S.
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, kate middleton
Kate Middleton and Prince William 'Delighted to Be Back in the U.S.' as They Touch Down in Boston
Prince William and Kate Middleton, Joe Biden
President Joe Biden to Welcome Prince William and Kate Middleton During This Week's Boston Trip
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Billie Eilish arrives at the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic); KINGSTON, JAMAICA - MARCH 23: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend a dinner hosted by the Governor General of Jamaica at King's House on March 23, 2022 in Kingston, Jamaica. (Photo by Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage)
Billie Eilish Leads the Musical Lineup at Prince William and Kate Middleton's Big Night in Boston
Prince William Preps for Upcoming Trip to Boston with Mayor Michelle Wu
Call Across the Pond! Prince William Preps for Upcoming Boston Visit with Mayor Michelle Wu
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William departing the Fitzwilliam Museum during an official visit to Cambridgeshire
Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Heading Stateside! Earthshot Prize Announces Date for Boston Awards
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William departing the Fitzwilliam Museum during an official visit to Cambridgeshire
Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Heading to Boston — with a Little Help from the Red Sox!
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales receive flowers from Henry Dynov-Teixeira as they depart Greentown Labs, North America’s largest clean-tech incubator, where they learned more about how climate innovation is nurtured and scaled on December 01, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts
Kate Middleton and Prince William Meet Mini 'Queen's Guard' in Boston: Inside the Sweet Story
prince william and queen
Prince William Makes Personal Statement About Queen Elizabeth amid First Overseas Visit Since Her Death
Prince William, Prince of Wales during a visit to Roca, a non-profit organisation focusing on high-risk young people between the ages of 16-24 years old at the centre of urban violence on December 01, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Prince William Shocks Crowd in Boston When He Gives Shoutout to a Superfan Mom
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
Boston Prepares to Welcome Kate Middleton and Prince William for the Earthshot Prize Awards
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attends the Earthshot Prize 2021 at Alexandra Palace on October 17, 2021 in London, England.
Prince William's Earthshot Prize Finalists Announced: Meet the Changemakers Repairing Our Planet