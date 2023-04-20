Kate Middleton and Prince William Visit Birmingham for Their First Royal Outing Since Easter

Kate Middleton and Prince William have stepped out in the English Midlands.

The Prince and Princess of Wales arrived in Birmingham early on Thursday for a day of royal duties to celebrate "the city's diverse culture and heritage and meet future leaders in the creative industries," their office said when they announced the visit on Monday.

Prince William, 40, and Kate, 41, appeared to travel by train to the away day, sharing a video on their social media pages showing the train tracks as they were on the move. "See you very soon Birmingham!" they captioned the post, adding a train emoji.

They started their visit to Birmingham by helping out at a family-run Indian restaurant. At The Indian Streatery — run by the Sharma family, lead by head chef (and mom!) Meena and her all-female team — the royal couple met the family and staff, learning about the history of the restaurant and talking to former students from the University College Birmingham who have trained there.

Princess Kate and Prince William then headed to the kitchen to try making a roti, a flatbread often served with cooked vegetables and curries.

On their Instagram Story, they shared a video from inside the kitchen showing Prince William and Kate wearing aprons while using rolling pins. "Roti making — how do you think we did?" they asked with fans able to respond on a sliding scale.

Prince William also took a phone call to help a customer reserve a table — with hilarious results. "Hope we told this customer to come to the right place…!" they captioned a photo of Prince William, holding the phone to his chest, and Princess Kate laughing.

Later, William and Kate celebrated the city's creative trades — like the artisans making jewelry and innovative filmmaking and gaming industries — at an event in The Rectory, a venue overlooking the city's historic Jewellery Quarter.

Some 40% of the U.K.'s jewelry is created in the area around the Rectory, and the couple met designers, artists and playwrights who work in and around the creative hub.

They also took part in a game of interactive darts at the 180 Club.

The Birmingham visit is their first public outing since Kate and Prince William joined their royal relatives at Windsor Castle for Easter church services.

The couple kept their schedules light in recent weeks while their three children were on a school break around the Easter holiday so they could spend time together. Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis all attend the Lambrook School in Windsor, near the family's Adelaide Cottage home, and returned to classes this week.

Prince William was last in Birmingham during the Easter break, when he took his son Prince George to watch their beloved Aston Villa soccer team.

Away from the cameras, Prince William and Princess Kate are preparing for the May 6 coronation of King Charles, and rehearsals are being stepped up. A mock Westminster Abbey "coronation theater" has been created in the Ballroom of Buckingham Palace so practices can take place behind closed doors, and the guest list has been finalized with formal invitations in the mail.