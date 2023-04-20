Kate Middleton and Prince William Visit Birmingham for Their First Royal Outing Since Easter

The Prince and Princess of Wales are back on royal duty ahead of King Charles' coronation — which will take place in less than three weeks!

By Staff Author
Published on April 20, 2023 09:26 AM
The Prince and Princess of Wales meet future creative industries talent with a visit to The Rectory, Birmingham
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales. Photo: James Whatling / MEGA

Kate Middleton and Prince William have stepped out in the English Midlands.

The Prince and Princess of Wales arrived in Birmingham early on Thursday for a day of royal duties to celebrate "the city's diverse culture and heritage and meet future leaders in the creative industries," their office said when they announced the visit on Monday.

Prince William, 40, and Kate, 41, appeared to travel by train to the away day, sharing a video on their social media pages showing the train tracks as they were on the move. "See you very soon Birmingham!" they captioned the post, adding a train emoji.

They started their visit to Birmingham by helping out at a family-run Indian restaurant. At The Indian Streatery — run by the Sharma family, lead by head chef (and mom!) Meena and her all-female team — the royal couple met the family and staff, learning about the history of the restaurant and talking to former students from the University College Birmingham who have trained there.

Princess Kate and Prince William then headed to the kitchen to try making a roti, a flatbread often served with cooked vegetables and curries.

On their Instagram Story, they shared a video from inside the kitchen showing Prince William and Kate wearing aprons while using rolling pins. "Roti making — how do you think we did?" they asked with fans able to respond on a sliding scale.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit the Indian Streatery, an authentic, family run independent Indian restaurant based in the city centre during their visit to Birmingham
Kate Middleton and Prince William. Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William also took a phone call to help a customer reserve a table — with hilarious results. "Hope we told this customer to come to the right place…!" they captioned a photo of Prince William, holding the phone to his chest, and Princess Kate laughing.

Later, William and Kate celebrated the city's creative trades — like the artisans making jewelry and innovative filmmaking and gaming industries — at an event in The Rectory, a venue overlooking the city's historic Jewellery Quarter.

Some 40% of the U.K.'s jewelry is created in the area around the Rectory, and the couple met designers, artists and playwrights who work in and around the creative hub.

They also took part in a game of interactive darts at the 180 Club.

William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales host future leaders and local business owners from Birmingham's creative industries sector at an event in The Rectory
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales. Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com

The Birmingham visit is their first public outing since Kate and Prince William joined their royal relatives at Windsor Castle for Easter church services.

The couple kept their schedules light in recent weeks while their three children were on a school break around the Easter holiday so they could spend time together. Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis all attend the Lambrook School in Windsor, near the family's Adelaide Cottage home, and returned to classes this week.

Prince William was last in Birmingham during the Easter break, when he took his son Prince George to watch their beloved Aston Villa soccer team.

Prince William, Prince of Wales arrives to meet future leaders and local business owners from Birmingham's creative industries sector at an event in The Rectory during their visit to Birmingham
Prince William. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Away from the cameras, Prince William and Princess Kate are preparing for the May 6 coronation of King Charles, and rehearsals are being stepped up. A mock Westminster Abbey "coronation theater" has been created in the Ballroom of Buckingham Palace so practices can take place behind closed doors, and the guest list has been finalized with formal invitations in the mail.

Related Articles
Prince William and Prince Harry
Prince Harry and Prince William Have Had No Communication: 'Things Are Strained,' Says Palace Insider
Lady Pamela Hicks, a bridesmaid at the Queen's wedding, and her daughters Mrs. Edwina Brudenell (L) and Ms. India Hicks attend a service of thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey to celebrate the Queen and Prince Philip's Diamond Wedding Anniversary, November 19, 2007 in London, England.
Lady Pamela Hicks Reacts to Not Being Invited to King Charles' Coronation: 'Very Sensible'
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the "Our Planet" global premiere at Natural History Museum on April 04, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Prince Harry and King Charles Have Had 'Positive Conversations' Leading Up to Coronation, Says Source
Pope Francis meets with Prince Charles, Prince of Wales on April 4, 2017 in Vatican City, Vatican.
King Charles' Coronation Cross Includes Wood from Jesus' 'True Cross' — a Gift from Pope Francis
Britain's King Charles III (L) walks with his son Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex as they arrive at St George's Chapel inside Windsor Castle on September 19, 2022, ahead of the Committal Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II
Prince Harry 'Didn't Hear' from King Charles Initially About Coronation Invite
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 19: (EDITORS NOTE: Retransmission of #960087582 with alternate crop.) Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wave from the Ascot Landau Carriage during their carriage procession on Castle Hill outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 after their wedding ceremony. (Photo by Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images); WINDSOR,ENGLAND - MAY 19: The wedding cake by Claire Ptak of London-based bakery Violet Cakes in Windsor Castle for the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on May 19, 2018 in Windsor,England. (Photo by Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Meghan Markle's Wedding Cake Baker Reveals Her Surprising Instructions: 'Best Job Brief Ever'
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speaks onstage during Global Citizen Live, New York on September 25, 2021 in New York City
Prince Harry Speaks German in Invictus Games Kickoff Video: 'Just 150 Days Away'
Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York
How Sarah Ferguson Will Be Part of King Charles' Coronation Weekend After Not Being Invited to Crowning
Prince Harry cover rollout 5/1
Why Prince Harry Is Going to the Coronation Without Meghan Markle: 'It's Become So Personal'
Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester; Princess Alexandra; Prince Edward, Duke of Kent; Prince Michael of Kent
King Charles and Queen Elizabeth's Coronations — Held 70 Years Apart — May Share These 4 Royal Guests
Prince Edward, The new Duke of Edinburgh is seen at the City Chambers in Edinburgh to mark one year since the city's formal response to the invasion of Ukraine on March 10, 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland. King Charles III has handed his late father's title the Duke of Edinburgh to his brother Prince Edward, honouring the late Queen and Philip's wishes. Charles conferred the title on the former Earl of Wessex in celebration of his 59th birthday
Prince Edward Brings a Coronation Quiche (Baked at the Palace!) to Lunch at Westminster Abbey
Palace Shares a Look at King Charles’ Coronation Invitations Getting ‘Final Touches’
Buckingham Palace Shares Look at King Charles' Coronation Invitations Receiving 'Final Touches'
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex,
King Charles' Coronation Program Includes a Family Photo Featuring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Prince And Princess Of Wales Visit Scarborough
Kate Middleton and Prince William Announce Their First Royal Outing for When Kids Return to School
Family at Balmoral. Princess Anne tempts the queen's corgi, Sugar, with a ball, and the Duke of Edinburgh's dog, Candy, looks up at Queen Elizabeth, as with the duke and Prince Charles they walk in the grounds of Balmoral Castle during the royal family's summer holiday, August 1955. The castle, private property of the sovereign, at Deeside, West Aberdeenshire, Scotland, was bought by Prince Albert in 1852 for $31,000. The castle was rebuilt three years later. The castle was Queen Victoria's favorite residence and she often held court there. Since then the royal family have kept up the annual custom of staying at Balmoral during the shooting season. The sporting estate abounds with grouse and red deer.
Are King Charles and Queen Camilla Having a Pre-Coronation Break in Scotland — Just Like Queen Elizabeth?
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark (C) and family members, Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark (5L), Princess Isabella of Denmark (3L), Princess Josephine of Denmark (L), Prince Vincent of Denmark, Prince Christian of Denmark, Count Henrik, Count Felix, Count Nikolai and Countess Athena wave to the crowd on the Queen's 83rd birthday from the balconies of Amalienborg Castle in Copenhagen on April 16, 2023.
Queen Margrethe of Denmark Poses with Grandchildren After Stripping Some of Their Royal Titles