Kate Middleton and Prince William Haven't Met Baby Archie Yet — Here's When They'll See Him

Kate Middleton and Prince William are set to meet the newest member of the royal family.

The parents of three are expected to visit Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s newborn son, Archie Harrison, for the first time on Tuesday, PEOPLE confirms.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Harry and Meghan spent the weekend enjoying their first weekend as parents, celebrating Mother’s Day, and had visits from a few friends,” a palace rep tells PEOPLE.

Kate and William had a busy week themselves in the days following Archie’s arrival. On Tuesday, just one day after the birth, they stepped out to launch a new sailing race in London that will benefit eight of their royal patronages. And on Wednesday, they traveled to North Wales for a day of events. But their new nephew wasn’t far from their minds.

William told reporters on Tuesday he was “absolutely thrilled” about the birth of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, adding he was “looking forward to seeing them in the next few days when things have quieted down.”

He added, ‘I’m very pleased to welcome my brother to the sleep deprivation society that is parenting!”

Press Association via AP

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

“It’s really exciting for both of them,” Kate added. “These next few weeks, it’s always very daunting first time around so wish them all the best.”

Kate added that she’s experienced with having children this time of year – Prince Louis was born last year on April 23, while Princess Charlotte celebrated her fourth birthday on May 2.

“It’s such a special time – with Louis and Charlotte just having had their birthdays. It’s such a great time of the year to have a baby. Spring’s in the air, so it’s really great,” she said. “As William said, look forward to meeting him and finding out what his name’s going to be.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Archie Harrison Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images

RELATED: The Cutest Little Bundle! See Photos of the Royal Baby from Every Adorable Angle

But William and Kate won’t be Archie’s only visitors – Prince Charles is expected to visit his grandson for the first time on Thursday.

Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, headed on a three-day tour of Germany the day after Baby Sussex was born.

The proud grandpa couldn’t help but gush over the newborn after arriving in Berlin.

“We couldn’t be more delighted at the news, and we’re looking forward to meeting the baby when we return,” Charles said.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Press Association via AP

After Archie’s world debut, Camilla was shown a photo of the sleeping newborn during a visit to Saint Thomas Church in Leipzig. And her response was perfectly British.

“Thank you for showing this to me,” she said, according to Hello! magazine.

Camilla, 71, was also gifted an oversized teddy bear for the baby from someone in the crowd.

Prince Philip, Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth, Doria Ragland, Meghan Markle and Archie Harrison Chris Allerton/ ©️SussexRoyal

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The world got their first glimpse of Archie meeting his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth on Wednesday in a history-making photo that also included Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.

The occasion marks the first time in royal history that a British monarch has been pictured alongside a royal baby’s Black grandmother.

Queen Elizabeth boasts a big smile in the groundbreaking photo, while proud first-time grandmother Doria looks on.

“Like Harry and Meghan’s wedding, it changes the landscape in terms of bringing visibility around race and inclusion,” Tessy Ojo, chief executive of the Diana Award, the charity established in honor of Harry’s late mother, tells PEOPLE.