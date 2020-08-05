Kate Middleton and Prince William Hit the Arcade (Unsuccessfully!) in Surprise Beachside Outing

Kate and William both tried their hand at the claw machine and a target game

Kate Middleton and Prince William took a surprise trip to the arcade!

The royal couple headed to the summer resort spot Barry Island on Wednesday as businesses in Wales start to reopen their doors amid the coronavirus crisis. In hearing about the pandemic's effect on tourism, they stopped by an arcade before it opens to the public.

Kate and William, both 38, both tried their hands at a claw machine — however, their three children will be disappointed that they came up short. Kate's claw did hook a stuffed animal, to which the royal gave an enthusiastic double thumbs-up, before expressing her disappointment when the toy shook loose as the crane lifted.

The couple also had a laugh playing a game that involved throwing balls at a target.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also spoke with business owners at a café and visited new beach huts on the promenade, recently restored with the installation of public art, entertainment spaces, a climbing wall and water feature.

For the outing, Kate recycled an elegant belted long-sleeved seersucker dress decorated with a pink floral print by Emilia Wickstead, which she previously wore for the unveiling of her third "Back to Nature" garden in Sept. 2019.

Kate and Prince William then headed to the Shire Hall Care Home in Cardiff to speak with staff, residents and family in the garden — reuniting them with some of the home's residents who participated in the bingo game the couple hosted via video call in May!