Kate Middleton and Prince William Warn the 'Work Isn't Done Yet' When It Comes to Mental Health

Kate Middleton and Prince William are continuing their campaign for mental health awareness.

Sitting in front of photos of their three children, the royal couple recorded a video message thanking everyone who has been part of the U.K. organization Time to Change's campaign to end stigmas concerning mental wellbeing.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We wanted to say a big thank you to everyone who has shared their experiences and taken action through Time to Change, helping to challenge the stigma which surrounds mental health," William, 38, said.

"Movements like Time to Change have helped to transform attitudes and encouraged more openness about mental health in schools, communities and the workplace," added Kate, 39.

William praised the organization's influence in making mental health awareness part of the "mainstream," but Kate added a warning: The "work isn't done yet."

"We need to keep talking, keep taking action and continue to stand up to the stigma," William said.

The message comes ahead of Time to Change's closure in England on March 31, when its funding ends.

OPRAH WITH MEGHAN AND HARRY Image zoom Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey | Credit: Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions

The video message comes just weeks after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's revealing interview with Oprah Winfrey, where they spoke about their struggles within the royal family and why they stepped back from their senior roles. Meghan even shared that she struggled with suicidal thoughts during her time in the royal family.

"I was ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry. But I knew that if I didn't say it — then I would do it," the 39-year-old mom said. "I just didn't want to be alive anymore."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

This week, Prince Harry announced he will become chief impact officer of coaching and mental health company BetterUp Inc.

"I intend to help create impact in people's lives," Prince Harry, who has been open about his struggles with mental health, told the outlet. "Proactive coaching provides endless possibilities for personal development, increased awareness, and an all-round better life."

Get the premiere issue of PEOPLE Royals for glamorous new photos and inside stories royals fans haven't seen or read elsewhere! Subscribe at peopleroyals.com/launch

Prince Harry, 36, also revealed that he has been using the company's resources for a couple of months.