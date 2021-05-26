Kate Middleton and Prince William Chat with Cruella Stars Emma Thompson and Emma Stone

When Emma Stone described filming a motorcycle scene outside Buckingham Palace, William joked they should have stopped her

Kate Middleton and Prince William are seeing spots!

Ahead of seeing Disney's new film Cruella at a drive-in movie honoring National Health Service workers in Scotland on Wednesday, the royal couple had a video chat on Monday with two of the movie's stars: Emma Thompson and Emma Stone.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Nice to see you, darling," Thompson, 62, told Prince William as they started the call, which took place on Monday.

The couple thanked the stars for letting them screen the movie for NHS workers at the Palace of Holyrood two days before the film's premiere date.

Kate asked the actresses about filming in London, and Stone, 32, revealed that they shot a scene in front of Buckingham Palace where she rode a motorcycle.

"We should have had you stopped, Emma," Prince William joked. "That's very dangerous."

"I know," she replied. "I really got away with it. It's incredible."

Cruella Zoom Call Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Emma Thompson, Emma Stone Credit: Kensington Palace

Thompson also told Kate and William about the fabulous costumes that are used in the film, joking that the 1970s styles were very familiar to her.

"I kept looking at all the frocks and thinking, 'I think that's mine. I'm sure I've worn that,' " she said to laughs from her costar and the royal couple. "You won't remember because you're all too young."

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge Prince William | Credit: ANDREW MILLIGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Prince William, 38, also told the movie's stars about meeting 96-year-old Betty McGee, who asked William to kiss her on the cheek when he visited the care home where she lived over the weekend.

"Is this what happens when I'm not around?" Kate, 39, quipped.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive to host NHS Charities Together and NHS staff at a unique drive-in cinema to watch a special screening of Disney’s Cruella at the Palace of Holyroodhouse on day six of their week-long visit to Scotland on May 26, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland Kate Middleton and Prince William | Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

Get the premiere issue of PEOPLE Royals for glamorous new photos and inside stories royals fans haven't seen or read elsewhere! Subscribe at peopleroyals.com/launch

The royal couple arrived at the outdoor screening of Cruella on Wednesday in a 2A Land Rover from 1966 that once belonged to Prince William's late grandfather Prince Philip. Queen Elizabeth's husband, well known by his Duke of Edinburgh title, died on April 9 at the age of 99.

Prince Philip was such a fan of the British-made vehicles that at his April 17 funeral, his coffin was carried on a customized Land Rover. It "was designed and custom-made to the duke's specification," Buckingham Palace said.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive in a Land Rover Defender that previously belonged to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh to host NHS Charities Together and NHS staff at a unique drive-in cinema to watch a special screening of Disney’s Cruella at the Palace of Holyroodhouse on day six of their week-long visit to Scotland on May 26, 2021 in Edinburgh Prince William and Kate Middleton | Credit: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty