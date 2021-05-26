Kate Middleton and Prince William Chat with Cruella Stars Emma Thompson and Emma Stone
When Emma Stone described filming a motorcycle scene outside Buckingham Palace, William joked they should have stopped her
Kate Middleton and Prince William are seeing spots!
Ahead of seeing Disney's new film Cruella at a drive-in movie honoring National Health Service workers in Scotland on Wednesday, the royal couple had a video chat on Monday with two of the movie's stars: Emma Thompson and Emma Stone.
"Nice to see you, darling," Thompson, 62, told Prince William as they started the call, which took place on Monday.
The couple thanked the stars for letting them screen the movie for NHS workers at the Palace of Holyrood two days before the film's premiere date.
Kate asked the actresses about filming in London, and Stone, 32, revealed that they shot a scene in front of Buckingham Palace where she rode a motorcycle.
"We should have had you stopped, Emma," Prince William joked. "That's very dangerous."
"I know," she replied. "I really got away with it. It's incredible."
Thompson also told Kate and William about the fabulous costumes that are used in the film, joking that the 1970s styles were very familiar to her.
"I kept looking at all the frocks and thinking, 'I think that's mine. I'm sure I've worn that,' " she said to laughs from her costar and the royal couple. "You won't remember because you're all too young."
Prince William, 38, also told the movie's stars about meeting 96-year-old Betty McGee, who asked William to kiss her on the cheek when he visited the care home where she lived over the weekend.
"Is this what happens when I'm not around?" Kate, 39, quipped.
The royal couple arrived at the outdoor screening of Cruella on Wednesday in a 2A Land Rover from 1966 that once belonged to Prince William's late grandfather Prince Philip. Queen Elizabeth's husband, well known by his Duke of Edinburgh title, died on April 9 at the age of 99.
Prince Philip was such a fan of the British-made vehicles that at his April 17 funeral, his coffin was carried on a customized Land Rover. It "was designed and custom-made to the duke's specification," Buckingham Palace said.
Based on a Land Rover Defender TD 130, the vehicle was modified with an open-top rear section based on Philip's specifications. It was also painted dark bronze green (per the royal's instructions), which is the same color the British military uses for many of its Land Rovers.