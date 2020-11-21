Kate Middleton and Prince William Meet Adorable Babies During Their Latest Video Chat

One of Kate's key initiatives is providing children with the best possible start in life

Kate Middleton and Prince William had some very adorable guests on their latest video call.

The couple continued to reach out to charities amid England's coronavirus lockdown with a virtual meeting with Future Men, a London-based charity that provides vital guidance to men of all ages. Kate and William, both 38, spoke to four men who have benefited from Future Men's Fathers Programmes — and were even joined by two of their little ones!

Peter and Graeme, who both became fathers for the first time this year, introduced their young sons to Kate and William while talking about juggling their responsibilities as new parents while in lockdown.

The royal couple heard how the organization, which supports 500 fathers and their partners each year, provides a safe space for men to share their worries and concerns, ask questions and grow into their roles as parents. During the lockdown, they've kept in touch through video sessions to speak openly about their feelings and share tips on getting through the challenging times.

In February 2019, Prince William visited a "Future Dads" session set up by the charity to learn how the program helps build stronger families by providing practical guidance, advice and support for men. He spoke about relating to the fears that come with having a baby on the way.

"The fear of having a newborn baby, that’s very vulnerable and that’s what you spend most of your time worrying about, thinking what do I do?” William said. "And that’s the thing, isn’t it? It’s very daunting of how tiny they are when they first arrive."

William also confessed that diaper changing can be a bit intimidating.

“They are so fragile and everything’s so tiny, their little fingers and toes, you do feel like if you move them around too much they’re going to break almost but they don’t!” he said.

Meanwhile, one of Kate's key initiatives is providing children with the best possible start in life. Earlier this year, she launched the "5 Big Questions" survey to give people across the U.K. the opportunity to share their views on the importance of the early years.