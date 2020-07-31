Kate Middleton and Prince William Recreated His Childhood Vacation with George, Charlotte and Louis
Prince William and Prince Harry visited the same island holiday spot as children with Princess Diana and Prince Charles
Kate Middleton and Prince William have taken their young family to a coastal beauty spot for their annual summer vacation.
They visited the Isles of Scilly, just off the south west tip of England, this week, PEOPLE has confirmed. For William, 38, it was a throwback to his own childhood when he and brother Prince Harry were taken to the islands by their parents, Princess Diana and Prince Charles.
William and Kate chose to stay in the U.K. for the staycation with children Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, amid the continuing background of challenges to foreign travel — and the possible quarantine that is required afterwards – due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It emerged that the family of five was there when fellow tourists spotted William and Kate out for a ride on bikes on the isle of Tresco Thursday. A fellow vacationer told the Daily Mirror, "William and Kate were riding their bicycles, having a laugh. They looked so happy enjoying the weather. I did do a double take. They were really friendly and said hello."
The vacation was a throwback to June 1989, when William and Harry rode their bikes on the islands during the visit with their own parents.
Prince William and Kate toured the islands in an official capacity four years ago. However, the weather didn't always cooperate, and the couple had to put up umbrellas in the drizzle at one point during their September 2016 visit.
William will be back to royal duty this weekend, promoting the culmination of his Heads Up mental health campaign during soccer's FA Cup final, which has been renamed in honor of the drive to support mental well-being.
The couple’s office at Kensington Palace declined to comment.