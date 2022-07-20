Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Coming to America! See Highlights from Their Past Visits

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge just announced that they're bringing Prince William's Earthshot Prize awards to Boston in December 2022. Revisit their previous visits to New York City and Los Angeles!

By Stephanie Petit July 20, 2022 01:09 PM

Credit: Arthur Edwards - Pool/Getty

Prince William and Kate Middleton are bringing the Earthshot Prize to Boston in December 2022, which will be their third trip to America as a couple.

Credit: WireImage

Just a few months after their royal wedding, Kate and Prince William traveled to California after a tour of Canada. They arrived at LAX Airport on July 8, 2011.

Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

The first stop was Variety's Venture Capital and New Media Summit at The Beverly Hills Hilton hotel. The conference explored how U.K. innovation was on course to rival that of Silicon Valley.

Credit: Chris Pizzello - Pool/Getty

Kate and Prince William also attended a private reception at the British Consul-General's residence as part of their first day in California.

Credit: Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty

On July 9, Kate and Prince William stepped out at the Santa Barbara Polo Club, where Prince William took part in a charity match.

Credit: Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty

Prince William's team emerged victorious, and Kate proudly posed with the winners and their trophy.

Credit: Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty

From the polo field to the red carpet! That evening, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge got all dressed up for a BAFTA Reception at the Belasco Theatre.

Credit: Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty

Kate and Prince William showed off their creative side during a July 10 visit to an inner city arts project for youth in Los Angeles.

Credit: Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty

No trip to California is complete without a few celebrity encounters, right? Kate met Reese Witherspoon during a reception to mark the launch of Tusk Trust's U.S. Patron's Circle.

Credit: MARIO ANZUONI/AFP via Getty

The couple ended their California visit by helping to prepare care packages for military children at the the Mission Serve: Hiring Our Heroes event.

Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty

Kate and Prince William returned to the U.S. in December 2014, this time for a winter visit to New York City. Kate teamed up with former Mayor Bill de Blasio's wife Chirlane McCray for a visit to the Northside Center for Child Development.

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

At a conservation reception at British Consul General's Residence, Kate and Prince William met Hillary Clinton as well as her daughter, Chelsea Clinton.

Credit: James Devaney/WireImage

On Dec. 8, the couple enjoyed popcorn at a Brooklyn Nets game, where they had front row seats to the court.

Credit: Tim Rooke - Pool/Getty

Ahead of the game, the couple met with LeBron James — and were even gifted with a basketball jersey for their son, Prince George!

Credit: Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty

Perhaps the highlight of the evening was when Kate and Prince William met JAY-Z and Beyoncé during the game.

Credit: XPX/Star Max/GC Images

On Dec. 9, Prince William and Kate paid a visit to the National September 11 Memorial. 

Credit: Samir Hussein/Pool/WireImage

The couple also toured the September 11 Museum, remembering the lives lost during the terrorist attack.

Credit: Ian Vogler - Pool/Getty

At The Door, which provides services to disadvantaged young people, they watched a performance and joined in on an art class.

Credit: Paul Edwards - Pool/Getty

Kate and Prince William ended their New York City trip in style, with a dinner at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The event was the 600th Anniversary Gala Benefit for the couple's alma mater, the University of St. Andrew's in Scotland.

By Stephanie Petit