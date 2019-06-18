Kate Middleton and Prince William aren’t letting a little rain dampen their day at Royal Ascot!

Cloudy skies hovered over the iconic horse race event’s opening day on Tuesday, causing the horse-drawn carriages bringing members of the royal family onto the racecourse to be covered for part of their processional onto the racecourse.

After joining Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall for their carriage ride, Kate and William happily greeted other family members before heading up the royal box. And when the rain came down again, William was armed with a black umbrella that he held over himself and his wife. The couple continued to laugh and chat with other guests under the shield of their shared umbrella.

Princess Kate wore a cornflower blue dress with sheer sleeves by Elie Saab and a matching Philip Treacy hat with a flower detail for the occasion, while Prince William looked dapper in a top hat and suit with blue touches.

The sweet moment was reminiscent of when the rain came down on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry during their royal tour of Australia in October. The unexpected showers were a welcome surprise for the farming community of Dubbo, who has experienced major drought issues over the past several years, and the royal couple were happy to cuddle up under an umbrella.

The prince kept his then pregnant wife dry as they sweetly shared the same umbrella. Before giving a speech to the crowd, he gave the umbrella to Meghan so she could stay dry.

But Meghan wasn’t about to let her husband get all wet, so she followed him to the podium and protected him from the rain as he spoke to the locals who had come out to see them.

And when they each walked under their own umbrellas later in the day, they still managed to stay close by holding hands.

Several members of the royal family joined Queen Elizabeth for the first day of the iconic five-day horse race event on Tuesday, including Kate, Prince William, Prince Charles, and Camilla. Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and Zara Tindall were also in attendance — with blue being the trendy color for the women to wear.

While the Duchess of Sussex made her first official post-baby appearance at Trooping the Colour (an important family event) earlier this month, she’s still on maternity leave and is likely at home at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor with son Archie, who was born on May 6.

While Meghan will likely take a three-to-five month maternity leave, with possible public appearances sprinkled in earlier, Harry has not taken paternity leave. He’s continued to make public appearances, including trips to Rome for a charity polo match and to the Netherlands to kick off the countdown to the 2020 Invictus Games.

It’s possible that royal fans will see Prince Harry — dressed to the nines in a suit and top hat — attend the Royal Ascot without his wife later this week.