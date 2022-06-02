See Kate Middleton and Prince William's Trooping Appearances — from Newlyweds to a Family of 5!
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's life changes have been documented each year at Queen Elizabeth's birthday parade
2011
Kate Middleton made her Trooping the Colour debut in June 2011, just weeks after marrying Prince William at Westminster Abbey on April 29. The newly titled Duchess of Cambridge opted for a white ensemble by her wedding dress designer, Alexander McQueen, and black accessories for the big outing.
2012
Still sporting a newlywed glow, Kate and Prince William appeared alongside the royal family in 2012 for their second Trooping the Colour as a married couple. Kate sported a floral embroidered dress in light lavender by Erdem.
2013
Baby's first balcony appearance! Just about a month before giving birth to their eldest child Prince George, Kate rocked a light pink ensemble over her baby bump.
2014
Prince William and Kate, new parents edition! The Duchess of Cambridge sported a Jane Taylor hat with her brocade Alexander McQueen ensemble for the 2014 celebration.
2015
Prince George stole the show in 2015, appearing on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the first time in the arms of his father. The appearance came just about a month after the family welcomed their new addition, Princess Charlotte.
2016
Family of four! Kate perfectly coordinated with Princess Charlotte for the little royal's Trooping the Colour debut, wearing a white Alexander McQueen coat with a light pink hat that matched her daughter's dress.
2017
Kate stood out in head-to-toe bubblegum pink in 2017, pairing an Alexander McQueen dress with a Jane Taylor fascinator. Princess Charlotte also sported a pink dress, while Prince George looked adorable in red suspenders.
2018
Joined by Peter Phillips' daughter Savannah (who had no problem shushing Prince George despite his status as future king!), the Cambridge clan were all smiles at the 2018 event, However, Prince Louis, who was born in April of that year, was too young to join in on the festivities.
2019
Cambridge, party of five! Prince William and Kate made their first balcony appearance with all three of their children in 2019, when Prince Louis stole the show with his enthusiastic waving.
2022
After scaling down the event in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Trooping the Colour was extra special in 2022. It served as the kickoff event for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years on the throne. Prince William and Kate's entire family was on-hand to celebrate, and Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis all took their first ride in a horse-drawn carriage as part of the parade.
