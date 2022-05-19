Photos of Kate Middleton, Prince William, Tom Cruise at the Top Gun: Maverick Premiere in London
Prince William and Kate Middleton got all dressed up to welcome the stars of Top Gun: Maverick to London's Leicester Square on May 19
In London on Thursday night, May 19, Prince William and Kate Middleton helped welcome Tom Cruise and his castmates to the U.K. premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in Leicester Square.
The royals went glam for the evening, with William in a navy tux (and loafers embroidered with F-18 planes!) and Kate in an off-the-shoulder gown by Roland Mouret
Cruise graciously helped Kate up the steps and into the theater.
Outside the venue, William and Kate met more of the film's stars, including Miles Teller and Jennifer Connelly.
The duchess chatted with the actors; she previously met Cruise at the 2021 Euro final in London, according to the Express.
Cruise was fresh off the Top Gun: Maverick premiere in France at the Cannes Film Festival, where he received an extended standing ovation.
Kate also caught up with Top Gun: Maverick star Jon Hamm.
On the way down the theater steps, Cruise and William were deep in conversation.
Producer Jerry Bruckheimer was also on hand for the big premiere.
The cast took five for a group photo in front of a plane brought to the red carpet for the starry occasion.